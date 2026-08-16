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Dale Earnhardt's grandson Wyatt Miller flips wildly in crash, but drives away

Wyatt's mother, Kelly Earnhardt Miller, quickly drew some parallels to his legendary grandfather after the 14-year-old drove his truck from the accident scene

Nick DeGroot
Nick DeGroot
Edited:
Wyatt flip

Wyatt Miller flip (via FloRacing)

At Bark River International Raceway on Saturday afternoon, Wyatt Miller was driving a Pro Spec truck in the Championship Off-Road Series.

The 14-year-old grandson of NASCAR's greatest icon, Dale Earnhardt Sr., (and nephew of Dale Earnhardt Jr.) was running third when his truck bit into a rut at a fast right-hander, and it quickly rolled. The No. 73 Chevrolet rotated three times in the dramatic airborne crash before expanding all of its energy and slamming to a halt on its tires. 

Wyatt promptly put his mangled machine back in gear and drove away from the accident scene, which caused his mother, Kelley Earnhardt Miller, to draw some immediate parallels to his grandfather, the seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion. While it was a valiant effort to salvage something from the day, he still finished 15th (last) due to the damage.

In 1997, Dale Earnhardt Sr. famously flipped at the Daytona 500. His iconic black No. 3 landed back on its wheels, and after realizing the car was still driveable, Earnhardt drove it back to the pits. Earnhardt was actually getting into the ambulance when he changed his mind, quickly climbing back into the car.

"Had a little Déjà vu today after (Wyatt) took a pretty good tumble at Bark River after losing brakes," posted Kelley Earnhard Miller after Saturday's incident. "Back at it tomorrow as Ryan Beat Motorsports gets it put back together!"

She attached a truly fantastic video (which we've included below), clipping together Wyatt's Bark River rollover with Dale Sr.'s 1997 Daytona 500 crash all while 'War Pigs' from Black Sabbath plays in the background. It seems like Wyatt inherited his grandfather's never give up attitude...

 
 

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