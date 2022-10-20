Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 22-23 October weekend? Next / Full unification of ARG, Motorsport Australia Championships
General News

Ex-F1 driver Moreno to return to Formula Ford Festival in modern car

Ex-Formula 1 driver Roberto Moreno will once again return to the Formula Ford Festival at Brands Hatch this weekend, but at the wheel of modern machinery.

Stefan Mackley
By:
Ex-F1 driver Moreno to return to Formula Ford Festival in modern car

The 63-year-old Brazilian, who competed at 75 grand prix weekends and scored one podium, raced at the end-of-season FF1600 event in 2021 for its 50th edition.

He drove a Van Diemen RF80 – a similar model of car to the one he used to win the blue-riband event in 1980 – at last year’s meeting, but was knocked out in his heat and the last progression race. This time, he will drive a 2016 Ray run by Graham Brunton Racing.

“Obviously running the Canadian Scholarship cars this year, we’re quite honoured to be doing that – I wouldn’t say he [Moreno] is the icing on the cake but it’s just a really exciting thing,” said team boss Graham Brunton, who will also run Canadians Kevin Foster and Jake Cowden.

“I remember when he spoke at the annual dinner last year, and to hear his struggles first-hand and all these years later hear the passion that he has… Our aim is that he will be in the final.”

Moreno, who will test the car for the first time on Friday, is not the only former winner making a comeback.

Belgian Marc Goossens will also be competing, the 1991 Festival victor at the wheel of an RF80 run by Kejan Engineering.

B-M Racing will field 2021 victor Jamie Sharp and 2020 top dog Rory Smith in Medina Sport JL17 and JL18 respectively, while multiple victors Niall Murray (Van Diemen BD22) and Joey Foster (Firman RFR20) are entered too.

The 63-year-old Brazilian, who competed at 75 grand prix weekends and scored one podium, raced at the end-of-season FF1600 event in 2021 for its 50th edition.

He drove a Van Diemen RF80 – a similar model of car to the one he used to win the blue-riband event in 1980 – at last year's meeting, but was knocked out in his heat and the last progression race. This time, he will drive a 2016 Ray run by Graham Brunton Racing.

"Obviously running the Canadian Scholarship cars this year, we're quite honoured to be doing that – I wouldn't say he [Moreno] is the icing on the cake but it's just a really exciting thing," said team boss Graham Brunton, who will also run Canadians Kevin Foster and Jake Cowden.

"I remember when he spoke at the annual dinner last year, and to hear his struggles first-hand and all these years later hear the passion that he has… Our aim is that he will be in the final."

Moreno, who will test the car for the first time on Friday, is not the only former winner making a comeback.

Belgian Marc Goossens will also be competing, the 1991 Festival victor at the wheel of an RF80 run by Kejan Engineering.

B-M Racing will field 2021 victor Jamie Sharp and 2020 top dog Rory Smith in Medina Sport JL17 and JL18 respectively, while multiple victors Niall Murray (Van Diemen BD22) and Joey Foster (Firman RFR20) are entered too.

Max Esterson, runner-up in 2021, will also return to FF1600 this weekend

Max Esterson, runner-up in 2021, will also return to FF1600 this weekend

Photo by: Gary Hawkins

Max Esterson, runner-up in 2021, will also return to FF1600 after spending this season in GB3, where he scored one win and finished seventh in the standings.

The American will drive a Ray GR18 with Ammonite Motorsport, the team with which he won last year's Walter Hayes Trophy.

"I wanted to do it, especially after finishing second last year," said Esterson, who will also race at the Hayes next month at Silverstone.

"It was pretty weird [going back to FF1600 for a test at Snetterton]. There was just no load on the steering and I'm glad I did the test. It would have been a bit much just to go into the event."

shares
comments
Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 22-23 October weekend?
Previous article

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 22-23 October weekend?
Next article

Full unification of ARG, Motorsport Australia Championships

Full unification of ARG, Motorsport Australia Championships
Stefan Mackley More from
Stefan Mackley
WRC legend Walter Rohrl makes music video cameo
WRC

WRC legend Walter Rohrl makes music video cameo

Marshal's Brands Hatch death ruled an accident
National

Marshal's Brands Hatch death ruled an accident

Why motorsport should consider a mid-week future Prime
General

Why motorsport should consider a mid-week future

Latest news

The full FIA statement on F1 Japanese GP crane incident review
Formula 1 Formula 1

The full FIA statement on F1 Japanese GP crane incident review

The FIA will implement changes following a review into the incidents at the Formula 1 Japanese Grand Prix which saw a recovery vehicle enter the track in wet conditions.

Leclerc: Ferrari must focus on improving "Sunday execution" in 2023
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari must focus on improving "Sunday execution" in 2023

Charles Leclerc says his Ferrari team has to focus on improving its “Sunday execution” heading into the 2023 Formula 1 season.

Marquez "having a hard time" with Honda MotoGP bike in Malaysia
MotoGP MotoGP

Marquez "having a hard time" with Honda MotoGP bike in Malaysia

Marc Marquez says he is "having a hard time" riding the Honda and third is "not a real position" for him following Friday practice at the MotoGP Malaysian Grand Prix.

Haas: New F1 title sponsor will allow team to reach budget cap
Formula 1 Formula 1

Haas: New F1 title sponsor will allow team to reach budget cap

Haas will be able to operate at the level of the Formula 1 budget cap from 2023 thanks to its new title sponsor, according to Gunther Steiner.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Prime

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

The iconic Lola name is being relaunched after it was taken over by new ownership. Part of that reboot is a planned return to racing, though the exact details of this are still to be finalised - though its new owner does have a desire to bring the brand back to the Le Mans 24 Hours. But romanticism doesn't appear to be the driving force behind this renewed project...

General
Jul 14, 2022
Rating the best drivers of the century so far Prime

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Autosport's Top 50 feature has been a staple of the magazine for the past two decades since its first appearance in 2002. Here are the drivers that have featured most prevalently during that time

General
Jan 7, 2022
The best motorsport moments of 2021 Prime

The best motorsport moments of 2021

Motorsport produced one of its greatest years of all-time in 2021 despite a backdrop of ongoing COVID-19 challenges and an ever-changing racing landscape. Through the non-stop action Motorsport.com has collected the finest moments from the past 12 months to highlight the incredible drama and joy motorsport generates.

General
Dec 31, 2021
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers Prime

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

Making it in motorsport can be tough, and sometimes drivers move elsewhere before their best chance arrives. Here are some of those who made it back

General
Dec 26, 2021
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under Prime

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Joey Mawson made waves in the middle of the last decade, beating future Haas Formula 1 driver Mick Schumacher - among other highly-rated talents - to the 2016 German F4 title. A run in F1's feeder GP3 category only caused his career to stall, but now back in Australia Mawson's S5000 title success has set that to rights

General
May 20, 2021
Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth Prime

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

Jean Todt has signalled that he will not stand for re-election as FIA president. Mark Gallagher analyses the strong credentials of one potential successor…

General
May 2, 2021
The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing Prime

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

OPINION: The greed-driven push for a European Super League that threatened to tear football apart is collapsing at the seams. Motor racing's equivalent, the football-themed Superleague Formula series of 2008-11, was everything that the proposed ESL never could be.

General
Apr 21, 2021
The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction Prime

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

The forthcoming Netflix film linking the world of underworld crime and motorsport plays on a theme that isn't exactly new. Over the years, several shady figures have attempted to make it in racing before their dubious dealings caught up with them.

General
Jan 31, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.