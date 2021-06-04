F1 in Schools World Final to be shown live on Motorsport.tv

F1 in Schools is set to broadcast its World Final live on a new and devoted channel to the programme on Motorsport.tv – Motorsport Network's OTT platform.

F1 in Schools, set up in 1999, has welcome thousands of school to join the competition since its formation – reaching over 52 countries so far – and is aimed at inspiring children to experience science, technology, engineering and mathematics through F1.

The programme has been created to challenge students to design, manufacturer, test and race miniature cars using F1's official Model Block and CAD/CAM design tools. Each car is powered by compressed gas cartridges and attached to a track by a nylon wire, with teams competing using their car designs to race on a 20-metre track.

The scheme also expands into project management, sponsorship, marketing and verbal presentations to provide an all-round F1 experience.

This year Motorsport.tv launches a dedicated channel on its OTT platform to broadcast the World Final live on 4-8 June. While streaming the entire event and showcasing the brightest young talent, the channel will also feature educational videos about STEM subjects, plus the highlights from the latest national competitions from across the globe.

The F1 in Schools programme content will also be distributed to Motorsport Network's digital properties which reach 56 million monthly visitors, while Motorsport Network President James Allen has been a patron of F1 in Schools for over 20 years.

As part of its involvement, Motorsport.tv will be sponsoring the Digital Media Award at the World Final which recognises excellence in social media and digital communications.

Andrew Denford, founder and chairman of F1 in Schools, is delighted to help launch the new partnership with Motorsport.tv and is confident the greater reach can connect with even more fans and youngsters who can become inspired by the programme.

"We are very excited to be launching this new partnership with Motorsport.tv and streaming our STEM challenge events across their platform," Denford said.

"It's a great opportunity for us to engage with motorsport fans around the world and showcase our education initiatives that inspire students and instil in them a passion for the sport and high-performance engineering. There's also great racing to watch."

"F1 in Schools is an important project, helping to introduce future talent to career paths in our industry," Simon Danker, CEO of Motorsport.tv, added. "To be able to promote the competition on Motorsport.tv and encourage more students to get involved in STEM education is something I am very proud we are doing.

"We look forward to expanding our partnership with F1 in Schools in the future and inspiring younger generations to keep this industry thriving."