FIA lifts sanctions on Russian, Belarusian drivers

The FIA has revised its emergency measures to lift restrictions on Russian and Belarusian drivers and no longer binds them to a commitment of 'neutrality', walking back on the measures placed on them following the outbreak of the war in Ukraine.

After Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022, the FIA introduced a series of sanctions against Russian and Belarusian organisations and drivers. No international events or competitions were permitted to take place in either nation, and their national teams were also excluded.

All drivers, competitors, and officials were also required to sign a commitment to neutrality. The drivers were permitted to run under a neutral banner, or under the flag of another nation so long as they were eligible to receive a licence from an unrestricted ASN.

Following a World Motor Sport Council meeting earlier in August, Russian and Belarusian drivers can once more race under their flag, and national symbols – such as team colours or flags – are once again permitted.

The FIA's circular, dated on 13 August, states: "For the avoidance of doubt, the participation of Russian and Belarusian drivers, competitors and officials in a given country remains subject to compliance with any applicable transnational, national and local laws.

Daniil Kvyat, #88 VENTENY Lamborghini GT3 Photo by: Masahide Kamio

"The FIA continues to carefully monitor the events in Ukraine and reserves the right to take any further actions or implement further measures in the future, including any necessary actions required to comply with its obligations under any applicable sanctions regime and/or any contracts to which the FIA is a party."

The changes do not extend to holding international events in Russia or Belarus, and these continue to be part of the restrictions. The FIA cancelled its contract for the Russian Grand Prix in 2022, set to be the final race for the Sochi Autodrom as the Igora Drive circuit was planned to take over in 2023.

In recent weeks, the Russian Athletics Federation has filed a claim with the Court of Arbitration for Sport in an effort to get sanctions placed upon it by World Athletics removed. This follows the provisional removal of its suspension from the International Olympics Committee, although World Athletics has not followed suit despite the IOC's recommendations.

Russian athletes could theoretically compete for their country in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, should the IOC's provisional lifting of sanctions remain.

In motorsport circles, Russian drivers have tended to switch to a different ASN to continue competing: Robert Shwartzman raced under an Israeli flag, while the likes of Daniil Kvyat and Nikita Bedrin have Italian racing licences. The likes of Kazahkstan and Kyrgyzstan have also been represented by Russian drivers across the junior categories.

What the document says

The WMSC issued the following decision:

Revised approach with respect to Russian and Belarusian drivers, national teams, competitors and officials:

• Russian and Belarusian drivers, national teams, individual competitors and officials are allowed to participate in international/zone competitions without any restrictions. The requirement of signing a commitment to neutrality no longer applies.

• The display of Russian and Belarusian national symbols, colours, flags (uniform, equipment and car), and the playing of their anthems are permitted at international/zone competitions.

The following FIA emergency measures shall remain in place:

• No international/zone competition to take place on the territory of Russia and Belarus, until further notice.