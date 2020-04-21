FIA Motorsport Games postponed until 2021

Following the success of the inaugural event at Vallelunga in Italy last year, FIA and SRO had planned a second event at Marseille and Paul Ricard on October 23-25 with an expanded list of 15 disciplines.

However, the governing body noted that the pandemic would lead to a packed racing calendar in the latter months of the year, leading to inevitable clashes with other events.

As such, the event will now be held on October 22-24, 2021, with both Paul Ricard and Marseille retaining their positions as the two host venues.

FIA hopes that this measure will “reduce further logistical and financial pressure” on the motorsport industry, while allowing National Sporting Authorities to “concentrate on handling the inevitable difficulties related to this unprecedented crisis before contemplating taking part in the event in 2021”.

“Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 crisis, we have decided to postpone the 2020 Motorsport Games to next year,” said FIA president Jean Todt.

“It will leave the opportunity to ASN’s, the teams and our promoter SRO to be better prepared.

“I take the opportunity to wish the best to the Circuit Paul Ricard which celebrated its 50th anniversary last Sunday and to thank them for welcoming the next FIA Motorsport Games.”

SRO CEO Stephane Ratel added: "Moving the second edition of the FIA Motorsport Games to 2021 is the correct course of action.

“The event was conceived as a late-season contest with each nation represented by its most talented competitors, but many series will now race further into the year than anticipated, meaning it would have fallen during a very busy period.

“To avoid this conflict, we will begin planning for 2021 and are pleased to have confirmed a revised date at Circuit Paul Ricard. I am grateful that this decision has been reached in such good time and believe that the second edition of the FIA Motorsport Games will ultimately be stronger for it.”

The medal table for the first ever Motorsport Games contest was won by Russia, which was the only nation to score three medals - two bronzes and one gold, the latter in the TCR touring car event.

Last year’s event featured six disciplines, but the scope of the event was due to be expanded to 15 disciplines this year, with the introduction of rallying and historic motor sport, as well as a greater emphasis on grassroot motorsport.

Related video