FIA president Ben Sulayem's son loses life in road crash

The tragic news has been confirmed by the FIA, but there will be no further statement from the organisation and it has indicated the president has asked for privacy.

The younger Ben Sulayem had followed his father in having a passionate interest in cars and motorsport, and he had even tried to forge his own path as a racing driver.

He competed in the 2016-17 UAE Formula 4 championship in a field that included future Formula 1 drivers Logan Sargeant and Oscar Piastri.

He logged several seventh and eighth places in events at the Yas Marina track, although subsequently, he didn't pursue his racing ambitions internationally.

Former rally champion Mohammed Ben Sulayem was elected as FIA president in December 2021.

Having helped to restructure the organisation, he has made it clear that he will be taking a step back from any hands-on involvement in F1 this season.

However, he will continue to attend races and was present at the Bahrain GP last weekend.