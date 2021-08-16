FIA Presidential candidate Graham Stoker launches motorsport manifesto

Stoker’s ‘Motor Sport for All’ paper has been overseen by nine-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner and FIA Drivers Commission president Tom Kristensen, who is the candidate for FIA deputy president for sport.

It covers all areas of motorsport development from safety and education to diversity and access. Its objectives include:

Prioritising safety in the sport

Ensuring motorsport is sustainable and environmentally responsible

Guaranteeing anyone with the passion and talent can try motorsport anywhere in the world

Rebuilding confidence and investment in championships

Being proud custodians of motorsport history

Growing the sport’s vital fanbase

These will be achieved through a range of global initiatives, such as:

Launching an FIA Global Motor Sport Review to build a blueprint for recovery

Nurturing young talent and increasing accessibility round the world

Establishing talent detection academies and centres of excellence for training

Appointing development officers to grow the sport among young people

Establishing young people groups to inform policy

Establishing a major Public/Private global development fund for motorsport worldwide

Delivering new entry-level championships and pathways to elite levels

Developing new low-cost series to make motorsport more affordable

Forming an expert body to review, investigate and take action on diversity and inclusion

Creating a new commission established to support FIA Sport Clubs

Creating a new commission dedicated to optimising the motorsport calendar

Backing a worldwide promotional campaign for all motorsport

Sharing Best Practice across all FIA championships by a collaborative drive

Widening the scope of the Manufacturers' Commission to incorporate an advanced engineering Industry Commission

Working with Industry and top universities to provide innovative advanced engineering solutions

Enhancing and expanding on the FIA’s successful programme of Women in Motor Sport

Continuing and strengthening the FIA education and e-learning programmes

“I’m delighted to present this comprehensive vision for the future of motorsport worldwide,” said Stoker. “We want to build on the strong work of the FIA over the last 12 years and create a sport that is truly progressive, representing all nations and open to anyone that wants to get involved, regardless of background or finances.

“This is the first opportunity to work with my impressive deputy president for sport candidate Tom Kristensen and we will be using our deep experience at all levels of motorsport to implement these ideas worldwide.”

Tom Kristensen Photo by: FIA

Tom Kristensen added: “I am excited to work alongside Graham in delivering this motorsport vision. Twenty-one years ago I was driving for a team in the British Touring Car Championship and Graham was the chief steward; now I am an F1 steward and Commission president and part of Graham’s great 'FIA for All' team.

“I have gained such a wide experience in motorsport through many different championships and have been fortunate to achieve great successes working alongside some of the most talented drivers, mechanics, engineers and team bosses.

“I now want to apply that deep experience to the FIA, helping our great members and our global motorsport community.”