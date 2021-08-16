Tickets Subscribe
General News

FIA Presidential candidate Graham Stoker launches motorsport manifesto

By:

FIA Presidential candidate Graham Stoker has launched a motorsport manifesto as part of his ‘FIA for All’ campaign, which includes the policies he believes will transform the sport in the future.

Stoker’s ‘Motor Sport for All’ paper has been overseen by nine-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner and FIA Drivers Commission president Tom Kristensen, who is the candidate for FIA deputy president for sport.

It covers all areas of motorsport development from safety and education to diversity and access. Its objectives include:

  • Prioritising safety in the sport
  • Ensuring motorsport is sustainable and environmentally responsible
  • Guaranteeing anyone with the passion and talent can try motorsport anywhere in the world
  • Rebuilding confidence and investment in championships
  • Being proud custodians of motorsport history
  • Growing the sport’s vital fanbase

These will be achieved through a range of global initiatives, such as:

  • Launching an FIA Global Motor Sport Review to build a blueprint for recovery
  • Nurturing young talent and increasing accessibility round the world
  • Establishing talent detection academies and centres of excellence for training
  • Appointing development officers to grow the sport among young people
  • Establishing young people groups to inform policy
  • Establishing a major Public/Private global development fund for motorsport worldwide
  • Delivering new entry-level championships and pathways to elite levels
  • Developing new low-cost series to make motorsport more affordable
  • Forming an expert body to review, investigate and take action on diversity and inclusion
  • Creating a new commission established to support FIA Sport Clubs
  • Creating a new commission dedicated to optimising the motorsport calendar
  • Backing a worldwide promotional campaign for all motorsport
  • Sharing Best Practice across all FIA championships by a collaborative drive
  • Widening the scope of the Manufacturers' Commission to incorporate an advanced engineering Industry Commission
  • Working with Industry and top universities to provide innovative advanced engineering solutions
  • Enhancing and expanding on the FIA’s successful programme of Women in Motor Sport
  • Continuing and strengthening the FIA education and e-learning programmes

Read Also:

“I’m delighted to present this comprehensive vision for the future of motorsport worldwide,” said Stoker. “We want to build on the strong work of the FIA over the last 12 years and create a sport that is truly progressive, representing all nations and open to anyone that wants to get involved, regardless of background or finances.

“This is the first opportunity to work with my impressive deputy president for sport candidate Tom Kristensen and we will be using our deep experience at all levels of motorsport to implement these ideas worldwide.”

Tom Kristensen

Tom Kristensen

Photo by: FIA

Tom Kristensen added: “I am excited to work alongside Graham in delivering this motorsport vision. Twenty-one years ago I was driving for a team in the British Touring Car Championship and Graham was the chief steward; now I am an F1 steward and Commission president and part of Graham’s great 'FIA for All' team.

“I have gained such a wide experience in motorsport through many different championships and have been fortunate to achieve great successes working alongside some of the most talented drivers, mechanics, engineers and team bosses.

“I now want to apply that deep experience to the FIA, helping our great members and our global motorsport community.”

