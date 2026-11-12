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Frankie Muniz "a little sore" but released from hospital after Daytona crash

Muniz expressed disappointment for missing the Ford Veterans Day Classic

Nick DeGroot

Published: Nov 12, 2026, 1:21 AM

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Frankie Muniz, Reaume Brothers Racing Fordkaden

Photo by: James Gilbert / Getty Images

Frankie Muniz was involved in a scary crash while practicing for the Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic at Daytona International Speedway, and had to be cut from his Ford Mustang by safety crews.

While awake and alert, the 40-year-old was transported to a a local hospital for further evaluation. Photos from the scene show that Muniz crashed in the infield road course portion of the circuit, nosing it into a tire barrier.

Thankfully, Muniz has since been released from the hospital, releasing the following statement:

"I am disappointed I won’t be able to take part in Ford’s Proud to Honor event tonight. I was looking forward to honoring the service of our veterans and racing against these other amazing drivers.

"I am a little sore, but my Mustang did its job in protecting me. I want to thank everyone at Ford Racing, Daytona International Speedway and the staff here at the hospital. I especially want to thank everyone who has reached out and for all the prayers.”

Muniz was second-fastest in practice before the incident. The award-winning actor won the GT4 America Am class title in 2026 for Ford, while also competing in the NASCAR Truck Series for Team Reaume.

Ford development driver Jenson Altzman replaced Muniz on the grid for the charity race, which features various Ford NASCAR drivers including three-time Cup Series champion Joey Logano, sports car racing ace Joey Hand, and even ex-F1 driver Logan Sargeant.

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