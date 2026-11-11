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Frankie Muniz transported to hospital after Daytona practice crash
Muniz is being described as "awake and alert" after crashing during practice for Wednesday's 'Proud to Honor' Ford charity race at Daytona International Speedway
Nick DeGroot
Published: Nov 11, 2026, 8:52 PM
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Frankie Muniz, Reaume Brothers Racing Fordkaden
Photo by: Jonathan Bachman - Getty Images
On Wednesday, 12 Ford drivers are set to compete in a special all-Mustang charity race around Daytona International Speedway this evening, honoring Veteran's Day. The entry list includes names like Joey Logano, Logan Sargeant, and Frankie Muniz.
Unfortunately, Muniz was involved in a practice crash at Daytona in the hours leading up to the event. According to an official Ford statement, the 'Malcolm in the Middle' star and newly crowned GT4 America Am champion "was involved in an incident while practicing for today's Proud to Honor event at Daytona International Speedway. He was taken to a local medical facility for further evaluation and is awake and alert.
"We'll share updates as they become available. Thank you for your support and for respecting Frankie's privacy at this time."
Entertainment Tonight was at the track to interview Muniz, and published a photo of the damaged car, which showed that the roof had been cut away by rescue workers:
Muniz was set to represent Team Air Force alongside former Daytona 500 winner and NASCAR Cup Series driver Austin Cindric. Along with his GT4 American campaign, the 40-year-old also competes in the NASCAR Truck Series for Team Reaume.
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Previous article Logano, Sargeant, and Muniz among Ford drivers taking part in Daytona exhibition race
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