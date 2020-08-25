Giorgio Piola launches new SPEEDTRAP Kickstarter

Formula 1’s premier technical artist, Giorgio Piola, has launched a new Kickstarter campaign to allow fans of the sport a direct-to-consumer opportunity that makes this collectible timepiece much more affordable and with exclusive gifts on offer too.

Piola, who has attended more grands prix than anyone in history, has launched his newest line of watches, the SPEEDTRAP collection, on a limited endeavor basis being offered first through crowdfunding site Kickstarter.

Throughout the campaign, a Piola SPEEDTRAP timepiece can be had starting at $400, which is a song for a unique and storied piece of F1-inspired history.

The Piola SPEEDTRAP designs feature easily interchangeable silicone straps, tachometers on the bezel, and five distinct colors, each with a Piola technical illustration etched into the back of the case. The timepieces are powered by a high-precision Swiss movement, are assembled in Switzerland, and proudly bear the “Swiss Made” designation on their faces.

The modified Ronda 5040.D chronograph measures tenths of seconds, seconds and minutes, and incorporates both a date and seconds dial. The crystal is anti-reflection coated damage-resistant sapphire and the case is comprised of 316L surgical grade stainless steel.

The SPEEDTRAP collection will be available in black, blue, green, red, and yellow while the watch case measures 45 mm in width and is 14.6 mm thick. Each watch will also come with 2 additional straps that can easily be interchanged at any time to always keep rocking that fresh look.

Your pledge will allow this exciting project to materialize, plus backers will have access not only to special discounts from future retail prices but will also be rewarded with exclusive Formula 1-inspired gifts that will perfectly complement the watch.

Piola says: “There are a lot of parallels between the world of car racing and the world of watches. Both are based in mechanical engineering, performance, and beauty.

“My career covering Formula 1 and my love for watches has inspired me to translate the passion of racing into a timepiece. I want to give my followers and all of those who love motorsport the opportunity to have a watch that reflects the precision, excitement, and beauty that made them fans of Formula 1.”