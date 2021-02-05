Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
71 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
20 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
21 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Qatar GP
25 Mar
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
02 Apr
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
76 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
General / Motorsport.com news

Giorgio Piola Releases Artwork Series Celebrating Formula One History

shares
comments
Giorgio Piola Releases Artwork Series Celebrating Formula One History

The collection celebrates Piola’s five decades and over 800 Grands Prix as Formula 1’s foremost technical journalist and artist, with a stylish and retro feel.

Motorsport Network and Giorgio Piola have released a new deluxe poster series made up of six artworks in partnership with Automobilist.

The six artworks depict the six-wheeled Tyrrell P34B, Niki Lauda’s winning Ferrari 312 T and the Ferrari F1-90, both as a technical drawing Edition and a second version as a Collector’s Edition with an intricate hot-foil golden emboss finish. Each car was chosen for its historic prowess and beautiful design, with the F1-90 considered one of the most beautiful Formula One cars of all time.

Amidst the shuffling of drivers and personal in Formula One, Piola remains as a constant. Having started his career in the F1 paddock at Monaco in 1969, he has seen the evolution of the cars and their design through technical breakthroughs such as active suspension and double diffusers. His methodical eye-for-detail places him as one of Formula One’s most respected and revered technical analysts in the sport.

The partnership of Piola, Motorsport Network, and Automobilist goes makes perfect sense, as all share a passion for one of the world’s most visceral sports. The need to capture the emotions of a moment in history or a moment that will become history in motorsport is something is high in the list of objectivefor anything produced, a factor that is evident in the new six-artwork series.

Automobilist specializes in 3D and CGI renditions of famous cars from the world of motorsport, having pre-existing partnerships with Formula One, World Rally Championship, and 24 Hours of Le Mans. They have, in the past, produced artworks for some of the most celebrated names in Formula One: Lewis Hamilton, Michael Schumacher, and Sir Jackie Stewart.This first collection marks the beginning of a collaborative partnership between Automobilist and Motorsport Network, with more exciting projects due to be announced later this year.  

Marco Andretti enters new SRX series

Previous article

Marco Andretti enters new SRX series
Load comments

About this article

Series General

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 considers 2021 Saturday sprint races, reverse grids ruled out

21h
2
Formula 1

Ricciardo's snug McLaren showcases fine art of the F1 seat fit

3
Formula 1

F1 planning Bahrain summit to discuss driver behaviour

2h
Latest news
Giorgio Piola Releases Artwork Series Celebrating Formula One History
Misc

Giorgio Piola Releases Artwork Series Celebrating Formula One History

25m
Marco Andretti enters new SRX series
Misc

Marco Andretti enters new SRX series

Feb 4, 2021
The automotive future isn’t all-electric, says F1 champion team chief ahead of ASI Connect debate
Misc

The automotive future isn’t all-electric, says F1 champion team chief ahead of ASI Connect debate

Feb 4, 2021
The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction
Misc

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

Jan 31, 2021
The growth of OTT and why distinctiveness is key for Direct to Consumer platforms
Misc

The growth of OTT and why distinctiveness is key for Direct to Consumer platforms

Jan 29, 2021
Latest videos
Racing Files Season 2 Trailer 00:35
General
Feb 2, 2021

Racing Files Season 2 Trailer

How to Launch a D2C Platform 17:43
General
Jan 22, 2021

How to Launch a D2C Platform

ROC: Snow & Ice 01:15
General
Jan 21, 2021

ROC: Snow & Ice

Australian Racing Series on Motorsport.tv announcement 00:31
General
Jan 20, 2021

Australian Racing Series on Motorsport.tv announcement

2021 MSG Sizzle Reel 01:31
General
Jan 18, 2021

2021 MSG Sizzle Reel

Trending Today

F1 considers 2021 Saturday sprint races, reverse grids ruled out
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 considers 2021 Saturday sprint races, reverse grids ruled out

Ricciardo's snug McLaren showcases fine art of the F1 seat fit
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Ricciardo's snug McLaren showcases fine art of the F1 seat fit

F1 planning Bahrain summit to discuss driver behaviour
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 planning Bahrain summit to discuss driver behaviour

Latest news

Giorgio Piola Releases Artwork Series Celebrating Formula One History
Misc General / Motorsport.com news

Giorgio Piola Releases Artwork Series Celebrating Formula One History

Marco Andretti enters new SRX series
Misc General / Breaking news

Marco Andretti enters new SRX series

The automotive future isn’t all-electric, says F1 champion team chief ahead of ASI Connect debate
Misc General / Motorsport.com news

The automotive future isn’t all-electric, says F1 champion team chief ahead of ASI Connect debate

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction Prime
Misc General / Special feature

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.