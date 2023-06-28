Subscribe
Previous / Why A1GP alumni want to see motorsport’s World Cup resurrected
General News

GMF Capital acquires Motorsport Network Media LLC

GMF Media to have controlling majority stake in the world’s largest motorsport racing and automotive digital platform.

GMF Capital

GMF Capital (GMF), the family office for Gary Fegel and a leading private investment firm, today announced it has completed the acquisition of Motorsport Network Media LLC (MSNM), a global digital media platform in motorsport and automotive, for an undisclosed sum.

Terms of the acquisition include GMF Media, an affiliate of GMF Capital, acquiring the controlling majority stake in MSNM, with an option to buy the remaining minority interest at a later date.

MSNM, with 40 million-plus monthly users and an active social media community of more than 15 million followers, is the world’s largest independent motorsport and automotive media platform.

Overall, the nearly 50 flagship motorsport and automotive digital properties now under GMF control include racing brands such as Motorsport.com, Autosport, Motorsport-Total, and GPOne, as well as automotive industry brands such as Motor1.com and InsideEVs.com.

The deal also includes the Motorsport Network brand name, as well as Motorsport.tv, the leading video platform for live and on demand streaming, and the Autosport Awards, the world’s premier motorsport racing annual awards ceremony.

“We are excited to acquire Motorsport Network Media’s impressive, world-class portfolio of media assets, which are primed for significant growth with the surging popularity of motorsport, particularly Formula 1, in the U.S. and internationally,” said Gary Fegel, Founder and Principal of GMF Capital.

“We will leverage the brands’ market-leading position across the motorsport and automotive industries and push the business to the centre of fandom.

“Our acquisition will allow the business to aggressively pursue new growth opportunities, which will benefit employees, advertisers, partners, and tens of millions of users worldwide.”

The acquisition is the first for GMF in the sports, automotive, and media category. Since its inception in 2013, GMF Capital and its affiliates have invested more than $5.5 billion primarily in the areas of private equity, real estate, and alternative investments.

“Today's announcement marks the next exciting chapter for Motorsport Network and our leading media business,” said James Allen, President of the Motorsport Network.

“We have had significant acquisition interest in our media assets over the years but found in GMF Capital a buyer that truly values what we have built and shares our vision for the future.

“The media franchise has continued strong performance, and we believe it will thrive under GMF Capital's direction.”

shares
comments

Why A1GP alumni want to see motorsport’s World Cup resurrected

Latest news

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Start times, how to watch, entry list

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Start times, how to watch, entry list

Indy IndyCar
Road America

IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Start times, how to watch, entry list IndyCar Mid-Ohio: Start times, how to watch, entry list

F1 Austrian GP: How to watch on TV in the US on ESPN

F1 Austrian GP: How to watch on TV in the US on ESPN

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP

F1 Austrian GP: How to watch on TV in the US on ESPN F1 Austrian GP: How to watch on TV in the US on ESPN

Ford reveals new Mustang GT4 race car for 2024

Ford reveals new Mustang GT4 race car for 2024

Auto Automotive

Ford reveals new Mustang GT4 race car for 2024 Ford reveals new Mustang GT4 race car for 2024

New stadium superspecial for WRC Rally Japan

New stadium superspecial for WRC Rally Japan

WRC WRC
Rally Japan

New stadium superspecial for WRC Rally Japan New stadium superspecial for WRC Rally Japan

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Kevin Turner

Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Prime
Prime
General
Kevin Turner

Rating the best drivers of the century so far Rating the best drivers of the century so far

The best motorsport moments of 2021

The best motorsport moments of 2021

Prime
Prime
General
Autosport Staff

The best motorsport moments of 2021 The best motorsport moments of 2021

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Prime
Prime
General
Andrew van Leeuwen

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

Prime
Prime
General
GP Racing

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe