How the GT summer series exceeded its founders' expectations

The GT Summer Series brings together amateurs, newcomers and experienced racers. With innovations such as equalization of chances, Heroes Arena and Fan Cam, the GT Summer Series aims to stand out from other championships.

Question: "Mr Lehner, the GT Summer Series is approaching its big finale in 2026. How has the first season gone?"

Stefan Lehner (Head of Race Series at Gedlich Racing): "We are happy in several respects. From a standing start, we were able to put a reasonably large and stable field on the grid. The mix is exactly as we had hoped; the amateurs are calling the shots. The cooperation with the ADAC and the umbrella event organisers is working smoothly, and that has an impact on the procedures during the race weekend. In addition, we were able to implement many organisational advantages that we brought with us from the Winter Series in the summer as well."

Question: "Mr Jöge, you and your colleagues in sales are responsible for the quantity and quality of the driver and car field. How satisfied are you?"

Jann Jöge (Sales at Gedlich Racing): "Very satisfied. What makes me particularly happy is that we have so many amateur drivers who have placed their trust in us and are taking part in the entire first season. The driving standard exceeds our expectations; drivers and teams are excellent at working with our Race Control and the Driver's Mentor Frank Biela. We are already selling for next season and are picking up very, very positive signals. We expect a significantly larger driver field and even more teams for 2027. Many drivers, looking at the GTSS from the outside, have recognised the advantages and are now orienting themselves towards our series."

Question: "Mr Gedlich, you implemented a number of innovations in the GT Summer Series from the outset. What are you planning for the future?"

Markus Gedlich (Managing Director at Gedlich Racing and jointly responsible for marketing): We have brought innovations to German motorsport with Heroes Arena, Fan Cam and performance equalisation that did not exist in this form before. We honour our amateur drivers and do everything we can to put them at the heart of the GTSS. I am happy that we have largely succeeded in doing that, which is not always easy. When you integrate yourself into an existing event package, precise coordination is naturally not always easy; we have mastered that very well. For 2027, we will continue exactly along these lines. But there will also be adjustments, for example with the livestream. At present, we are running it bilingually. In future, greater emphasis will be placed on German-language broadcasting."

Question: "Mr Lehner, what adjustments to the regulations and procedures will there be in the 2027 season?"

Lehner: "The basis laid in the short season fundamentally works very well. Above all, we want to work on the details. For us, the focus is always on equal opportunities and the smooth running of procedures. We are now gathering the wishes and suggestions of teams and drivers and will begin incorporating the updates immediately after the season. For us, customer satisfaction and the needs of the amateur drivers are always the focus."

"Personally, I would like every driver and every team to say at the end of the 2027 season that the details that needed optimising were fully taken into account and implemented. That is only possible with an optimum connection to our customers. They help shape how the GTSS develops. We are also working on having a total of six events on the calendar in 2027."

Question: "Mr Selbach, will consideration also be given to the fact that there will be major changes in other racing series whose target groups partly overlap with yours?"

Robin Selbach (Managing Director and Head of Sales at Gedlich Racing): "For us, that is always demand-driven. We welcome every driver who is interested in the GTSS. In 2027, we expect a disproportionate increase in Porsche Cup and GT4 cars and are currently discussing internally what adjustments we will make in response. Fundamentally, we see very stable demand for GT3, Cup and Challenge cars. That is one of the characteristics of the GTSS. I am sure we will have even more of these super sports cars on the grid in 2027."

Question: "Mr Lehner, what is your motto for the future of the GT Summer Series?"

Lehner: "Together with our drivers and teams, we are shaping the future of the GTSS!"