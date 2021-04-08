Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix I
10 Apr
Practice 1 in
1 day
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Doha GP
04 Apr
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portugal GP
18 Apr
FP1 in
7 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Bristol
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville
10 Apr
Race in
2 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Birmingham
16 Apr
Next event in
7 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
St. Pete
23 Apr
Next event in
14 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
01 May
Race in
22 days
See full schedule
R
WEC
Algarve
13 Jun
Race in
65 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
20 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Symmons Plains
17 Apr
Next event in
8 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Juan Pablo Montoya: Sprint races are the way forward for Formula One
General / Breaking news

Hawkey loses Iron Lynx seat over incorrect driver grading

By:

Porsche Carrera Cup GB class champion Esmee Hawkey has been dropped from the Iron Lynx Ferrari team's all-female European Le Mans Series line-up over an incorrect driver grading.

Hawkey loses Iron Lynx seat over incorrect driver grading

The 23-year-old, who won the Pro-Am title in the British Porsche series in 2020 with Team Parker Racing, was announced earlier this month as the mandatory bronze driver in the Italian team's 'Iron Dames' Ferrari 488 GTE Evo entered in this year's ELMS.

The Italian team has now terminated Hawkey's contract because it has emerged that she should have been classified as a silver, alleging in a statement that her management obtained her bronze grading by "providing incorrect information to the FIA through the mandatory application form".

Hawkey, who also raced in the W Series for female drivers in 2019, was due to share one of Iron Lynx's GTE class Ferraris with Rahel Frey and Michele Gatting.

The rules for the GTE class in the ELMS demand that each driver line-up must include one silver and one bronze driver, or two bronzes.

Frey and Gatting both have a silver grading, while Hawkey remained listed as a bronze on the FIA's website as of Thursday.

Iron Lynx team boss Andrea Piccini told Motorsport.com: "Our information is that Esmee will be a silver and that it will be changed on the website soon.

"We have to rely on the official FIA list; we can't check the way all our drivers apply for their categorisation."

Mark Blundell, who manages Hawkey through his MB Partners organisation, said he was not in a position to offer a comment on the situation.

Manuela Gostner, Doriane Pin, Iron Dames, Ferrari 488 GTE Evo

Manuela Gostner, Doriane Pin, Iron Dames, Ferrari 488 GTE Evo

Photo by: Iron Lynx

It is unclear how Hawkey could have been classified as a bronze, because she is under 30.

The FIA categorisation rules state that a driver under that age is automatically silver unless they are in their first year of racing or receive a higher platinum or gold ranking.

Hawkey landed the drive on the 'Iron Dames' programme, which kicked off in the ELMS in 2019, after a successful test at Paul Ricard last month.

Piccini said in the wake of the announcement of her recruitment by the team that "she did a good job: we were very happy with her performance and her approach".

She joined Iron Lynx as part of a reshuffle of the driver roster across the three-pronged 'Iron Dames' attack on the GTE Am class of the FIA World Endurance Championship, GTE in the ELMS and the GT3 division in the Michelin-sponsored Le Mans Cup.

Read Also:

Katherine Legge moved up from the ELMS entry to join Frey and Manuela Gostner in the WEC car as the result of clashes between the European series and her programme in the GT Daytona class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship with the Team Hardpoint EBM Porsche squad.

Gatting was switched from the WEC entry to a revised ELMS line-up: Hawkey was brought in to replace Gostner, who was moved into the 'Iron Dames' entry fielded in the Le Mans Cup support series.

Piccini was unsure who will be joining Frey and Gatting in the 'Iron Dames' Ferrari at the opening round of the ELMS in Barcelona on 18 April.

"All I can say is that we are committed to the 'Iron Dames' programme in all three series and that we have to find a solution in the next few days," he said.

shares

Related video

Juan Pablo Montoya: Sprint races are the way forward for Formula One

Previous article

Juan Pablo Montoya: Sprint races are the way forward for Formula One

About this article

Series General
Author Gary Watkins

Trending

1
WEC

Vandoorne, Gelael join JOTA for 2021 WEC season

2
MotoGP

Marquez to travel to Qatar for COVID-19 vaccine

3
MotoGP

Ducati MotoGP rider Miller undergoes arm surgery

4
MotoGP

Bagnaia admits Doha MotoGP mistake was “unacceptable”

5
Le Mans

Porsche reveals full line-ups for Le Mans 24 Hours

6h
Latest news
Hawkey loses Iron Lynx seat over incorrect driver grading
Misc

Hawkey loses Iron Lynx seat over incorrect driver grading

46m
Juan Pablo Montoya: Sprint races are the way forward for Formula One
Video Inside
Formula 1

Juan Pablo Montoya: Sprint races are the way forward for Formula One

18h
Motorsport Games welcomes Gérard Neveu as Motorsports Advisor
Video Inside
Misc

Motorsport Games welcomes Gérard Neveu as Motorsports Advisor

Apr 7, 2021
Motorsport.tv brings live Super Formula and Bathurst coverage
Video Inside
Misc

Motorsport.tv brings live Super Formula and Bathurst coverage

Apr 3, 2021
Motorsport Images appointed official photo agency of world’s most extreme race series
Misc

Motorsport Images appointed official photo agency of world’s most extreme race series

Mar 31, 2021
Latest videos
Gérard Neveu joins Motorsport Games as Motorsports Advisor 02:06
General
Apr 6, 2021

Gérard Neveu joins Motorsport Games as Motorsports Advisor

LEGO Ferrari 488 GTE 00:09
General
Mar 11, 2021

LEGO Ferrari 488 GTE

ROC Snow & Ice 2022 - Presenting the Electric RX2e 01:46
General
Mar 9, 2021

ROC Snow & Ice 2022 - Presenting the Electric RX2e

French Motorsport: the Stuff of Legend 01:35
General
Feb 11, 2021

French Motorsport: the Stuff of Legend

Racing Files Season 2 Trailer 00:35
General
Feb 2, 2021

Racing Files Season 2 Trailer

Gary Watkins More from
Gary Watkins
Lynn joins United Autosports for Le Mans 24 Hours 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans / Breaking news

Lynn joins United Autosports for Le Mans 24 Hours

WEC makes extra LMP2 performance cut for 2021 season
WEC / Breaking news

WEC makes extra LMP2 performance cut for 2021 season

How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname Prime
WEC / Special feature

How 'Brilliant' Bob Wollek lived up to his nickname

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction Prime

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

The forthcoming Netflix film linking the world of underworld crime and motorsport plays on a theme that isn't exactly new. Over the years, several shady figures have attempted to make it in racing before their dubious dealings caught up with them.

General
Jan 31, 2021
The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home Prime

The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home

Keeping trophies and momentos of key triumphs is par for the course for motorsport professionals, but what are the most cherished souvenirs picked up by the drivers and engineers who have seen and done it all?

General
Dec 26, 2020
Why motorsport should consider a mid-week future Prime

Why motorsport should consider a mid-week future

International motorsport has been the preserve of weekends, but the pandemic forced Formula E to get creative with its Berlin season finale as four races were held mid-week. Should FE and other series break with tradition and repeat the experiment?

General
Oct 5, 2020
How pragmatic principles made Ron Tauranac a design legend Prime

How pragmatic principles made Ron Tauranac a design legend

Jack Brabham's 1966 world championship campaign in his eponymous car was also a defining moment in the career of designer Ron Tauranac, who would apply the same ethos to his ultra-successful production racing car business, Ralt.

General
Jul 23, 2020
The ingrained failure motorsport must fix to avoid 'turf wars' Prime

The ingrained failure motorsport must fix to avoid 'turf wars'

OPINION: The FIA has warned that the major motorsport championships must not get engaged in 'turf wars' when it comes to the urgent need to re-organising the 2020 calendars, but there are tedious past problems that must be addressed to satisfy all.

General
May 3, 2020
The tech changes that could seal a Nordschleife record Prime

The tech changes that could seal a Nordschleife record

Volkswagen's I.D. R smashed the Pikes Peak record and now its attention has been turned to Nurburgring Nordschleife. The ultimate benchmark there may appear far out of reach, but technical changes to the car have made a new electric record possible

General
May 3, 2019
The story of motorsport's single biggest safety advance Prime

The story of motorsport's single biggest safety advance

Today, the HANS device is commonplace in motorsport, but it wasn't initially greeted with open arms. This is the story of a major safety breakthrough and the man whose invention has saved countless lives.

General
Feb 10, 2019
Motorsport's greatest imposters Prime

Motorsport's greatest imposters

There are many tightly enforced rules in motorsport – some complex, some simple, but there have been a few extraordinary instances of teams and drivers bending the rules and getting away with it

General
Dec 26, 2018

Trending Today

Hawkey loses Iron Lynx seat over incorrect driver grading
General General / Breaking news

Hawkey loses Iron Lynx seat over incorrect driver grading

Vandoorne, Gelael join JOTA for 2021 WEC season
WEC WEC / Breaking news

Vandoorne, Gelael join JOTA for 2021 WEC season

Sandown redevelopment threat growing – report
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Sandown redevelopment threat growing – report

Ducati MotoGP rider Miller undergoes arm surgery
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Ducati MotoGP rider Miller undergoes arm surgery

Bagnaia admits Doha MotoGP mistake was “unacceptable”
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Bagnaia admits Doha MotoGP mistake was “unacceptable”

How McLaren and Ferrari went to war with the rules in '76
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Nostalgia

How McLaren and Ferrari went to war with the rules in '76

ART’s Smolyar tops first day of Austria F3 testing
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Testing report

ART’s Smolyar tops first day of Austria F3 testing

F1's cost freeze helped Alfa Romeo survive, says Vasseur
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1's cost freeze helped Alfa Romeo survive, says Vasseur

Latest news

Hawkey loses Iron Lynx seat over incorrect driver grading
Misc General / Breaking news

Hawkey loses Iron Lynx seat over incorrect driver grading

Juan Pablo Montoya: Sprint races are the way forward for Formula One
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Juan Pablo Montoya: Sprint races are the way forward for Formula One

Motorsport Games welcomes Gérard Neveu as Motorsports Advisor
Video Inside
Misc General / Motorsport.com news

Motorsport Games welcomes Gérard Neveu as Motorsports Advisor

Motorsport.tv brings live Super Formula and Bathurst coverage
Video Inside
Misc General / News

Motorsport.tv brings live Super Formula and Bathurst coverage

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.