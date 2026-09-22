Head of Maserati Corse reacts to GT2 European Series title win

Zandvoort saw Philippe Prette be crowned as the GT2 European Series champion with two races in advance, in a real triumph for Maserati and the LP Racing team.

Following the titles won in 2024 and 2025, the Monegasque confirmed his potential aboard the Trident car prepared by Luca Pirri’s team, racing solo and never putting a foot wrong.

In the Netherlands, he secured a double victory without leaving anything to chance, yet without over-analysing the situation either. When the time came to attack, Prette did not hold back and pulled off the overtakes that ultimately led him to celebrate both the race win and the championship title in the Masters Cup class.

Vincent Biard, head of Maserati Corse, said: "Philippe Prette has once again been crowned champion in the Masters category, following his titles in 2024 and 2025.

“In 2026, the driver continued to deliver excellent performances, while the Maserati GT2 also demonstrated just how fast it is in this championship, on all tracks and in all conditions, even the most challenging ones where grip is limited.”

Following the challenging Misano round, the Maseratis from LP Racing and Dinamic Motorsport also returned to the podium, with Thomas Yu Lee and Niccolo Pirri taking the #8 Maserati to third place in race one, a feat replicated in race two by Mauro Calamia and Roberto Pampanini in their #7 car.

This meant that none of the teams racing under the Maserati Corse banner have given up, thanks in part to a very competitive GT2 class, as demonstrated by the two Pro-Am teams mentioned above.

“Yes, both teams made it onto the podium again. I’m particularly pleased for Calamia and Pampanini, who were excellent in a race that saw them stage a fine comeback after being penalised on the starting grid,” continued Biard.

#1 LP Racing, Maserati GT2: Philippe Prette

“Once again, the Maserati GT2 has proved to be a high-performance car well-suited to the category, allowing all crews to demonstrate their potential.”

Next up is Portimao for the season’s final round, which will take place on 16–18 October.

With no particular pressure to win titles, all drivers at the wheel of Maserati GT2s will be able to race with a clear head, hoping that the cars from Emilia will once again be the most numerous on the starting grid.

“It will be an opportunity to celebrate and prepare for the 2027 season, in the hope of having more cars on the grid,” said Biard.

“We hope that teams and drivers will recognise the performance of our car, which is fast on all circuits and can compete even beyond the GT2 class.

“Let’s not forget that the Maserati GT2 is eligible for many series around the world, including in America.

“The demonstration of strength shown in the GT2 championship is an invitation to everyone to consider purchasing this car.

“So in Portugal we’ll be having a big celebration for Prette the Champion, while also preparing for next year.”