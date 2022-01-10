Tickets Subscribe
General Motorsport.com news

IndyCar and Motorsport Network team up to launch Global Fan Survey

North America’s premier open-wheel racing series and the motorsport industry’s leading digital platform offer fans the chance to share their views.

London, 10 of January 2022:  INDYCAR and Motorsport Network today launched the 2022 Global INDYCAR Survey in collaboration with Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN), aimed at capturing the views of racing fans around the world towards the sport. The survey is expected to be the largest NTT INDYCAR SERIES fan survey of its kind, operating in 11 languages across Motorsport Network’s flagship Motorsport.com website.

“Our domestic and international reach has expanded rapidly in recent years, driven by the fiercely competitive nature of our sport and the bold athletes and personalities who make up our world-class NTT INDYCAR SERIES field,” said SJ Luedtke, INDYCAR Vice President of Marketing. “It’s the perfect time to survey our global fan base and gather input on ways to further deliver an exceptional and entertaining product. We see our fans as our most important partners in the growth of our sport and look forward to hearing from them through this important effort carried out in partnership with the team at Motorsport Network.”

This is the first Global Fan survey for INDYCAR and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. Motorsport Network leads the way in this field, recently completing the F1 Global Fan Survey in partnership with F1 in October 2021.

In addition to identifying the fans’ favorite drivers, teams, and racetracks, the INDYCAR survey aims to gather fans’ input on a wide range of topics, including viewing habits, live attendance, and media consumption; opinions about future changes to improve the sport and insights into key issues beyond the racetrack such as the environment, diversity, and inclusion. There are also questions on fan engagement and the growth of gaming and eSports, given that Motorsport Games (NASDAQ: MSGM) is currently developing an INDYCAR video game; a brand-new franchise that is eagerly anticipated by racing and gaming fans and is expected to launch in 2023.

“We are looking forward to hearing from the global NTT INDYCAR SERIES fans who will provide some great insight into the INDYCAR universe and how it can continue to expand and grow, and connect with its audience,” said James Allen, President of Motorsport Network.  “With our industry-leading track record in this field, Motorsport Network is the ideal partner to spearhead this survey of NTT INDYCAR SERIES fans, given our global relevance as a leading digital platform for motorsports, our extensive INDYCAR coverage across the network, not to mention the recent success we’ve had with the F1 Global Fan Survey, which showed that 29% of F1 followers on our platforms also follow INDYCAR.”

The 2022 Global INDYCAR Survey is open to anyone over the age of 16 and will run for almost three weeks, kicking off on January 10th and running through January 29th, with the key findings due to be announced at the opening round of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES in St. Petersburg, Florida in late February.

 

About INDYCAR

INDYCAR is the Indianapolis-based governing body for North America's premier open-wheel auto racing series, the NTT INDYCAR SERIES. The series features an international field of the world's most versatile drivers – including six-time series champion Scott Dixon, two-time series champion Josef Newgarden, 2021 series champion Alex Palou and four-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves – who compete on superspeedways, short ovals, street circuits, and permanent road courses. The 2022 season will consist of 17 races in the United States and Canada and is highlighted by the historic Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge. The NTT INDYCAR SERIES, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, and IMS Productions are owned by Penske Corporation, a global transportation, automotive, and motorsports leader. For more information on INDYCAR and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, please visit www.indycar.com.

About Motorsport Network

Every month approximately 62 million dedicated users visit a Motorsport Network digital property, to buy, to learn, to be entertained, or simply to feed their passion for cars and racing. We sit at the heart of the Racing and Automotive industries and provide authoritative thought leadership as well as unique experiences to our customers. We take them on a customer journey that encompasses news and insights, events, tickets, games, and eSports, so we leverage the network effect to add value to their experience.  We use our in-house technology and modern data tools to continuously test, learn, and improve. Our processes, content creation, and products are constantly evolving to better serve our audience, clients, and partners.

About Nielsen

Nielsen shapes the world’s media and content as a global leader in audience measurement, data, and analytics. Through our understanding of people and their behaviors across all channels and platforms, we empower our clients with independent and actionable intelligence so they can connect and engage with their audiences—now and into the future.

An S&P 500 company, Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) operates around the world in more than 55 countries. Learn more at www.nielsen.com or www.nielsen.com/investors and connect with us on social media.

FORWARD-LOOKING AND OTHER CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS

Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Motorsport Network, LLC (the "Company") and are difficult to predict. Accordingly, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of any forward-looking statement and readers should not rely on any forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. The Company's actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements for a number of reasons. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions, and expectations to change. The Company assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s plans and expectations as of any subsequent date. Additionally, the business and financial materials and any other statement or disclosure on, or made available through, the Company’s websites or any other websites referenced or linked to this press release shall not be incorporated by reference into this press release.

