General / St. Pete News

IndyCar and Motorsport Network launch global fan survey

IndyCar and Motorsport Network have launched a 2022 global fan survey in collaboration with Nielsen to capture the views of racing fans from around the world.

Following the success of the most recent F1 global fan survey in partnership with F1, Motorsport Network and Nielsen last October, the latest effort sees a new survey launched on North America’s top level open-wheel racing series ahead of the 2022 season.

Fans have the chance to make their voices heard and the survey is open to anyone over 16. It will run for three weeks, starting on 10 January and concluding on 29 January, with the key findings set to be announced at the opening round of the 2022 IndyCar season in St. Petersburg on 26-27 February.

“Our domestic and international reach has expanded rapidly in recent years, driven by the fiercely competitive nature of our sport and the bold athletes and personalities who make up our world class IndyCar series field,” SJ Luedtke, IndyCar vice president of marketing, said.

“It’s the perfect time to survey our global fan base and gather input on ways to further deliver an exceptional and entertaining product. We see our fans as our most important partners in the growth of our sport and look forward to hearing from them through this important effort carried out in partnership with the team at Motorsport Network.”

 

“We are looking forward to hearing from the global IndyCar series fans who will provide some great insight into the IndyCar universe and how it can continue to expand and grow, and connect with its audience,” added James Allen, president of Motorsport Network.

“With our industry leading track record in this field, Motorsport Network is the ideal partner to spearhead this survey of IndyCar series fans, given our global relevance as a leading digital platform for motorsports, our extensive IndyCar coverage across the network, not to mention the recent success we’ve had with the F1 Global Fan Survey, which showed that 29% of F1 followers on our platforms also follow IndyCar.”

The global fan survey is the first of its kind specifically focused on IndyCar and aims to gather fans’ input on a huge range of topics and points, from viewing habits to ways to improve the series, as well as key issues outside of racing such as the environment, diversity and inclusion.

The survey will also cover the growth of Esports within IndyCar fans’ interests, with Motorsport Games currently developing a new IndyCar video game which is set to be launched in 2023.

Complete the IndyCar global fan survey here

