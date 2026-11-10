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Logano, Sargeant, and Muniz among Ford drivers taking part in Daytona exhibition race
Everything you need to know about the 'Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic' at Daytona International Speedway
Nick DeGroot
Published: Nov 10, 2026, 8:45 PM
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Various Ford stars from around the world will join together for a special charity race under the lights at Daytona International Speedway, taking place on Wednesday, November 11.
Six teams with some of the biggest names in Ford Racing will race to honor each branch of the U.S. Armed Forces as part of Veteran's Day, going head-to-head in Mustang Dark Horse Rs.
The race will take place from 8 to10 p.m. EST, broadcast live on USA Network and streamed live on Fandango.
2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney was going to take part in the event, but has been sidelined by injury in a fall following the Homestead NASCAR finale (which he won).
The driver and team lineups:
U.S. Army -- Brad Keselowski (former NASCAR Cup champion) & Joey Hand (former Le Mans 24, Rolex 24, Sebring 12 winner)
U.S. Navy -- Ryan Preece (NASCAR Cup race winner ) & Logan Sargeant (ex-F1 driver and WEC competitor)
U.S. Air Force -- Austin Cindric (former Daytona 500 winner) & Frankie Muniz (award-winning actor and GT4 America champion)
U.S. Coast Guard -- Joey Logano (3x NASCAR Cup champion and Daytona 500 winner) & Ty Majeski (former NASCAR Truck champion)
U.S. Space Force -- Noah Gragson (NASCAR Cup driver, NASCAR O'Reilly winner) & Layne Riggs (NASCAR Truck championship runner-up)
U.S. Marine Corps -- Robert Noaker (former IMSA Mustang Challenge North America champion) & Ben Hobson (former drifting champion)
There will also be musical performances headlined by the Zac Brown Band and featuring Nelly, Russell Dickerson, Jo Dee Messina, Brittney Spencer, and Warren Zeiders.
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