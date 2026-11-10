General

Logano, Sargeant, and Muniz among Ford drivers taking part in Daytona exhibition race

Everything you need to know about the 'Proud to Honor Veterans Day Classic' at Daytona International Speedway

Nick DeGroot

Published: Nov 10, 2026, 8:45 PM

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Add as a preferred source

Various Ford stars from around the world will join together for a special charity race under the lights at Daytona International Speedway, taking place on Wednesday, November 11.

Six teams with some of the biggest names in Ford Racing will race to honor each branch of the U.S. Armed Forces as part of Veteran's Day, going head-to-head in Mustang Dark Horse Rs.

The race will take place from 8 to10 p.m. EST, broadcast live on USA Network and streamed live on Fandango.

2023 NASCAR Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney was going to take part in the event, but has been sidelined by injury in a fall following the Homestead NASCAR finale (which he won).

The driver and team lineups:

U.S. Army -- Brad Keselowski (former NASCAR Cup champion) & Joey Hand (former Le Mans 24, Rolex 24, Sebring 12 winner)

U.S. Navy -- Ryan Preece (NASCAR Cup race winner ) & Logan Sargeant (ex-F1 driver and WEC competitor)

U.S. Air Force -- Austin Cindric (former Daytona 500 winner) & Frankie Muniz (award-winning actor and GT4 America champion)

U.S. Coast Guard -- Joey Logano (3x NASCAR Cup champion and Daytona 500 winner) & Ty Majeski (former NASCAR Truck champion)

U.S. Space Force -- Noah Gragson (NASCAR Cup driver, NASCAR O'Reilly winner) & Layne Riggs (NASCAR Truck championship runner-up)

U.S. Marine Corps -- Robert Noaker (former IMSA Mustang Challenge North America champion) & Ben Hobson (former drifting champion)

There will also be musical performances headlined by the Zac Brown Band and featuring Nelly, Russell Dickerson, Jo Dee Messina, Brittney Spencer, and Warren Zeiders.

We want your opinion!

What would you like to see on Motorsport.com?

Take our 5 minute survey.

- The Motorsport.com Team

Read and post comments

Read also :





Share Or Save This Story

Copy link

Share on Facebook

Share on Twitter

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Linkedin

Share on Pinterest

Share on Viber

Previous article 5 things you never knew about the Automobile Club de l’Ouest

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?

View More & Comment

More from

Nick DeGroot





Ryan Blaney to skip events after suffering fall 'requiring medical attention'



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



Homestead-Miami



1 h



Ryan Blaney to skip events after suffering fall 'requiring medical attention'





Hendrick Motorsports pokes fun at Denny Hamlin with Snickers photo: "That was all Rick"



NASCAR Cup



NASCAR Cup



Homestead-Miami



2 h



Hendrick Motorsports pokes fun at Denny Hamlin with Snickers photo: "That was all Rick"





9/11 after 25 years: How NASCAR went back racing following September 11 attacks



Feature



NASCAR Cup



Feature



NASCAR Cup



9/11 after 25 years: How NASCAR went back racing following September 11 attacks

Latest news





Logano, Sargeant, and Muniz among Ford drivers taking part in Daytona exhibition race



General



Misc General 29 min



Logano, Sargeant, and Muniz among Ford drivers taking part in Daytona exhibition race





IndyCar 2026 season review: AJ Foyt Racing



IndyCar



Indy IndyCar 1 h



IndyCar 2026 season review: AJ Foyt Racing





Ryan Blaney to skip events after suffering fall 'requiring medical attention'



NASCAR Cup



NAS NASCAR Cup



Homestead-Miami



1 h



Ryan Blaney to skip events after suffering fall 'requiring medical attention'





Mick Schumacher to skip wrist operation before 2027 IndyCar season



IndyCar



Indy IndyCar 1 h



Mick Schumacher to skip wrist operation before 2027 IndyCar season

Feature

Discover prime content





When Can-Am made its controversial comeback



General



By Gary Watkins



When Can-Am made its controversial comeback





How the M8B became the most dominant car in McLaren’s history



General



By Kevin Turner



How the M8B became the most dominant car in McLaren’s history





Stars, cars and highlights from the 2026 Goodwood Revival



General



By Kevin Turner



Stars, cars and highlights from the 2026 Goodwood Revival





Top 10 Can-Am drivers



General



By Kevin Turner



Top 10 Can-Am drivers

Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.

From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.

You have 2 options:

Become a subscriber.

Disable your adblocker.

Subscribe now Already subscribed? Sign in here

Already disabled your adblocker?

Reload page

Manage Alerts

Subscribe