July Autosport Best of the Month results: Lando Norris and Marc Marquez among the winners

‘Autosport Best of the Month’ voting from the month of July has concluded, with Motorsport.com readers from around the world choosing the winners of each category.

You can visit Motorsport.com/vote at the end of each month to see the nominees, and vote on who you think deserves the nod from the past 30 days of racing.

The categories include the best moment of the month from across the major disciplines, but also the best driver between F1, NASCAR, IndyCar, MotoGP, and Sportscar racing.

Best moment of the month -- Verstappen Hungarian GP overtake on Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing Photo by: Andy Hone/ LAT Images via Getty Images

A the Hungarian Grand Prix, Max Verstappen caught Lewis Hamilton by surprise with a daring lunge up the inside of the Ferrari driver into Turn 1. On Lap 15, Verstappen exited the pit lane just behind Hamilton, but the following lap, he pulled off a dramatic double overtake by passing both Liam Lawson and Hamilton under braking into Turn 1. Hamilton later admitted that he never saw the move coming, and neither did most of us watching.

This incredible pass beat out other nominees, which included a three-wide battle for the NASCAR Cup win at Atlanta, Marc Marquez's domination of the Sachsenring, and Tom Dillmann's win at CTMP -- the same track where he was injured just one year ago

Best F1 driver of the month -- Lando Norris

Lando Norris, McLaren Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Sutton Images via Getty Images

The reigning F1 World Champion finally reached the top step of the podium for the first time this season in the Hungarian Grand Prix. He bested McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri, despite losing the lead to Piastri on the initial start. He later cruised to victory, earning 12th career win as a Formula 1 driver.

Norris beat out three other nominees, which included British GP winner Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen as keeps finding his way onto the podium, and Kimi Antonelli as he extended his championship lead and took another victory in Belgium.

Best NASCAR driver of the month -- Corey Heim

Corey Heim, 23XI Racing Photo by: Sean Gardner / Getty Images

Heim has now won twice as a part-time driver in the 2026 NASCAR Cup season, beating his boss and winning a crown jewel event at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. With his impressive victory in the Brickyard 400, he is the first part-time driver to win a crown jewel in 15 years. He is also the first part-time driver to have a multi-win season since 1987, and the first driver to win two of their first 15 Cup starts since A.J. Foyt in 1965.

Heim bested three other nominees, which featured North Wilkesboro winner Joey Logano as he made a huge push up into the Chase, Todd Gilliland after he claimed the $1 million prize in the In-Season Challenge, and Christopher Bell who earned three runner-up finishes in the month of July.

Best MotoGP rider of the month -- Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez, Ducati Team Photo by: Mirco Lazzari GP / Getty Images

Marquez completed a sweep at the Sachsenring, earning a sprint win in addition to the Grand Prix victory, as well as pole position. It was a perfect weekend for one of the best riders in MotoGP, and yet somehow not surprising as we've come to expect such rides from the seven-time MotoGP world champion.

The other nominees included Trackhouse standout Ai Ogura after his victory in the Netherlands, his teammate Raul Fernandez after back-to-back podiums, and Fabio Quartararo as he continues to get the most out of a struggling Yamaha.

Best IndyCar driver of the month -- Alex Palou

Alex Palou, Chip Ganassi Racing Photo by: Michael L. Levitt / Lumen via Getty Images

No surprise here as Palou just won't let anyone get close to him. A fifth place finish at Mid-Ohio seemed average for the Ganassi driver, and he claimed another win in Nashville to extend his championship lead. He is well on his way to securing a fifth IndyCar title as no one can hope to match him.

IndyCar's other nominees included David Malukas as he fought back to a podium finish one day after a practice crash sent him to the hospital, Pato O'Ward as he earned his first win of the season at Mid-Ohio, and Rinus VeeKay as he outperforms all expectations for the Juncos Hollinger team.

Best Sportscar driver of the month -- Kevin Magnussen

#15 BMW M Team WRT BMW M Hybrid V8: Kevin Magnussen, Raffaele Marciello, Dries Vanthoor Photo by: JEP

The overwhelming winner of this category as Magnussen earned his first-ever win since joining WEC, driving to victory in Brazil with the BMW hypercar team -- the same track where he once delivered Haas its only pole in Formula 1.

He beat out nominees that included Tom Dillmann after an LMP2 class win at the IMSA CTMP round just one year after he was injured there, Lexus co-drivers Jack Harksworth and Ben Barnicoat as they claimed an impressive IMSA GTD win at the same course, and Alessandro Pier Guidi who salvaged the day for Ferrari in the Brazil WEC race with an incredible drive.