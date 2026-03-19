It’s the oldest cliché in Pro-Am racing: Ambition drastically outweighs talent, Turn 1 turns into a parking lot, and post-race shouting matches in the paddock become the norm. The new GT Summer Series (GTSS), set to launch its debut season at Hockenheim this April, wants to break this cycle.

To manage a grid packed with ambitious newcomers across GT3, GT4, and one-make Cup machinery, series promoter Gedlich Racing has appointed an authority figure even the most stubborn gentleman driver will respect: Audi LMP1 legend and five-time Le Mans winner Frank Biela will serve as the championship's "Driver's Mentor."

Series Coordinator Stefan Lehner and Gedlich Racing CEO Robin Selbach, alongside Frank Biela, explain how they plan to eliminate the typical amateur chaos and why a global motorsport icon is taking on the role of paddock referee.

Series coordinator Stefan Lehner aims to speed up the learning process with the ‘Drivers Mentor’

Question: "Stefan, Pro-Am racing is notorious for turn-one carnage and heated paddock disputes. Is the 'Driver's Mentor' basically a chaperone for amateur racers in the GT Summer Series?"

Stefan Lehner: "The GT Summer Series is aimed primarily at amateurs and newcomers, but experienced drivers will also be on the grid. Newcomers often need time to acclimatise to the racing environment. We want to support them and speed up that process. The "Driver's Mentor" will advise, assist and coach them on race situations and personal conduct in the paddock. He will also act as a mediator should any dispute arise between two drivers."

Question: "Robin, why Frank Biela? A five-time Le Mans winner surely has other ways to spend his weekends than playing referee for gentlemen drivers."

Robin Selbach: "Frank is one of the most successful touring-car and sports-car drivers Germany has ever produced. He has won Le Mans five times and excelled in the world’s top series. He is also renowned for racing that is extremely fast yet always fair. Combined with his calm and level-headed personality, we believe he is the ideal former professional to actively support the drivers."

GTSS creator Robin Selbach knows that if you’re putting ambitious amateurs behind the wheel of GT cars, you need someone in the paddock who commands real respect. The choice fell on Le Mans winner Biela.

Question: "Frank, what does this actually look like on the ground? What will be your role as 'Driver's Mentor'?"

Frank Biela: "I am delighted to contribute my experience and help make the racing in the GT Summer Series even smoother and more attractive. I want to pass on everything I learned during my professional career to support less experienced drivers. I see myself as a friend and coach to every driver, but also as a bridge between the drivers and race control. I can also imagine mediating between two competitors if a conflict arises on track. Situations in which one driver blames the other can often be resolved quickly with video footage and an open conversation, creating mutual understanding."

Question: "Coaching an amateur in a high-downforce, 500-bhp GT3 car is a heavy responsibility. How hands-on will your sessions be during a race weekend?"

Biela: "I will be on site for the entire weekend and available to all drivers and teams. We will also run dedicated coaching sessions covering topics such as overtaking, starting procedures and more. Imagine a rookie on pole position for the very first time in his career. I will help him decide exactly when to apply the throttle, how to approach the first corner and how to handle the pressure of leading the field alone. We will also discuss media appearances, PR and similar subjects. These will be concise, focused sessions for individual drivers or small groups. From the outset I will also stay in close contact with race control and gather as much information as possible about every competitor. In short: I am here for the drivers, and my goal is to help them develop to their full potential."

First-hand knowledge transfer: Five-time Le Mans winner Frank Biela is coaching the drivers in the new GT Summer Series

Question: "Fast forward to the end of the 2026 debut season. How will you measure whether this mentoring experiment actually worked?"

Biela: "I would like to look back and say that I played a significant part in making the GT Summer Series drivers drive more professionally and more safely. If the drivers and teams tell me that my input helped them develop further in motorsport, then I will be happy."

The GT Summer Series kicks off its inaugural season from April 17–19, 2026, at the Hockenheimring, featuring GT4, GT3, GT2, Cup, Challenge, and Supertrofeo classes.

GT Summer Series 2026 calendar

April 17–19, 2026: Hockenheimring (Germany)

May 29–31, 2026: Oschersleben (Germany)

June 25–28, 2026: Nurburgring (Germany)

August 27–30, 2026: Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium)

October 2–4, 2026: Hockenheimring (Germany)