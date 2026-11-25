NASCAR Cup

Lennix Busch tests kart for the first time, okay after "pretty big" crash

Lennix Busch, the four-year-old daughter of the late Kyle Busch, had quite the eventful debut outing at Millbridge Speedway

Nick DeGroot

Published: Nov 25, 2026, 12:40 PM

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Kyle Busch's son Brexton Busch, daughter Lennix Busch and widow Samantha Busch attend the Kyle Busch Celebration of Life at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Photo by: David Jensen / Getty Images

Kyle and his wife Samantha Busch made a point of documenting their son Brexton's racing development on YouTube, which has continued even after Kyle's tragic passing earlier this year at the age of 41. Kyle was recently voted NASCAR's Most Popular Driver for the 2026 Cup season, the first driver to win the award posthumously since Dale Earnhardt in 2001.

There are now 65 episodes highlighting the 11-year-old Brexton's progress behind the wheel, and this week, Samantha released Episode 1 of a new video series, following Brexton's four-year old sister Lennix as she begins her own racing journey.

Lennix was driving Cadet Kart on the dirt at Millbridge Speedway, and the nine-minute video documented her debut test run. After getting her strapped in and the car fired up, Lennix immediately dropped the hammer and starting ripping laps at full speed, much to the dismay of her mother.

And while the run itself was fine, things did not end well for the pink No. 4 kart, with leopard print inspired by Lisa Frank. The video abruptly cuts off as she veers toward the stationary kart of another young driver, directly impacting the other kart.

What happened during Lennix's debut run?

Samantha recorded an explanation later on, which was tagged onto the video after the footage of Lennix's test.

First, they thought her car was "turned way down" but it clearly was not. She was also instructed to follow the other girl on track, but she instead went for it straight out of the gate. Samantha said that she was both "scared" and "proud" as Lennix ran a few laps without issue.

As for what went wrong, Samantha explained: "The other little girl goes to pull into the infield to stop. Well, the girls were supposed to have radios in, but their radios weren't working. And so Lennix is used to driving her Barbie car, where when you let off the gas, it just stops, you don't have to brake. And she saw everybody down there, and then she saw the little girl and was like, oh, shoot, I'm supposed to be with her. And we never checked up. We came off that corner full speed ahead, just pile-drived into the other kart.

"Both kids are fine. It was pretty big. It was pretty big."

As for what's next, Samantha added: "But I think it's going to be a very long time until we're around another car again. I think we're going to figure out how to turn this way down. Way down. I mean, I can leave it at four. She was less than two seconds off the pace."

The video ends with some comments from a smiling Lennix back at the shop, unfazed by the incident while expressing excitement to go out and drive it again.

You can watch the full video below:

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