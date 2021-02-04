Marco Andretti enters new SRX series

“I am extremely excited to join the SRX series,” said Andretti, who in IndyCar scored two wins and six pole positions, including last year’s pole at the Indianapolis 500. “I look forward to racing against some of the legends of auto racing across multi different series. I am especially excited to go head-to-head with my friend Tony Stewart.”
Andretti, who has also raced in the now defunct A1 Grand Prix series and the 24 Hours of Le Mans, will compete against Indy car aces past and present – Helio Castroneves, Tony Kanaan, Paul Tracy, Trans-Am legends Willy T. Ribbs and Ernie Francis Jr., NASCAR champions Stewart, Bobby Labonte and Bill Elliott, and multiple Formula 1 race winner and WEC champion Mark Webber.
The SRX series is set to compete at six short ovals on six consecutive weekends in summer, with the 90-minute races aired live on CBS Sports.