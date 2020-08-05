Top events
Mercedes-Benz Motorsport launches channel on Motorsport.tv
Aug 5, 2020, 9:01 AM

Leading carmaker to offer Formula 1 and Formula E content to fans in collaboration with Motorsport Studios

Mercedes has launched a dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv, Motorsport Network’s digital OTT platform devoted to racing and automotive content.

The Mercedes channel will bring fans behind the scenes of one of Formula 1’s most successful teams, as well as offer content from the Mercedes EQ Formula E team, customer racing teams and other automotive projects.

The channel will be available to Motorsport Network’s 56 million-strong monthly audience of global racing and automotive fans, with the ambition being to bring this audience inside the heart of one of the most successful manufacturers in history. As part of the programme, Motorsport Network will also collaborate with Mercedes using its new Motorsport Studios platform to co-create items of unique content exclusively for Motorsport.tv.

1955 British GP, Stirling Moss and Juan Manuel Fangio, Mercedes-Benz

1955 British GP, Stirling Moss and Juan Manuel Fangio, Mercedes-Benz

Photo by: Motorsport Images

2016 British GP, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG

2016 British GP, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG

Photo by: Motorsport.com

Mercedes will be able to access an extensive archive of media content, including over 26 million images dating back to the original motor car created by Mercedes in 1886. 

To launch the channel, Mercedes will offer fans a first chance to look back on the British Grand Prix through the latest installment of the F1 team’s popular post-race debrief video series. Mercedes is the latest manufacturer to host a dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv and is the first to include Formula 1-themed content as part of what will be available.

The collaboration between Motorsport Network and Mercedes brings together two respective industry leaders: of motorsport audience reach and distribution, and of motorsport social media and fan engagement, making it a strong partnership in the motorsport digital space.

With a total social media following of 19.5 million and over 125 million engagements through the 2019 season, the Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team is the leading F1 team in the social media and fan engagement space, with a 35% share of engagement among all F1 teams. Joining forces with Motorsport Network offers the team another opportunity to activate and distribute to a large motorsport audience as well as expanding the reach for its Formula E, customer racing and automotive content.

2014 Abu Dhabi GP, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG

2014 Abu Dhabi GP, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG

Photo by: Motorsport.com

Richard Sanders, Commercial Director of Mercedes AMG Petronas Formula One Team, said: “We are proud to lead the way in F1 when it comes to social media audience and engagement. Working with Motorsport Network will give our fans another destination to enjoy content from across our motorsport programmes, driving additional value and exposure for our ecosystem of partners, and enabling us to share the richness of the Mercedes Motorsport family, from F1 to Formula E to customer racing.”

James Allen, Motorsport Network’s President, said: “This is the meeting of two leaders in their respective fields, looking to add another level to the way in which they serve their audiences. Storytelling is central to the way brands and OEMs reach their public today and we look forward to co-creating a channel that is a true destination for Mercedes fans.”

About this article

Series Formula 1 , General

