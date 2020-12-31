Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Sakhir GP
06 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
13 Dec
Event finished
Summary Results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
15 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Portuguese GP
22 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Next event in
56 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Next event in
57 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Bahrain II
14 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
General / Special feature

Motorsport.com's most read stories of 2020

shares
comments
Motorsport.com's most read stories of 2020

After a unique and challenging year in the racing world, Motorsport.com brings you a list of the 25 most read stories on our website in 2020. Thanks for reading and see you in 2021.

25. Russell's speed with Mercedes shows what F1 is missing - Sainz

24. Vettel has "zero tolerance" for Turkey crane incident

23. Vettel tried to buy Ferrari F2004, but it was "too expensive"

22. Pirelli scraps 1800 F1 tyres after Australian GP cancellation

21. Mercedes boss Wolff refutes Bottas' "sleeping" claim

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, in the Press Conference

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1, in the Press Conference

Photo by: FIA Pool

20. FIA reveals contingency plan for Eifel GP

19. Abt excluded, fined €10,000 for sim-racing 'imposter' trick

18. Verstappen won't take part in Virtual Grand Prix series

17. Formula 1 announces first COVID-19 positives

16. Supercars to outlaw Verstappen's Esports hack

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Photo by: Supercars

15. Honda has 'no excuses' with front-engined NSX-GT

14. Ferrari could abandon 2020 early if gap is too big

13. Mask-less Vettel, Red Bull chat prompts FIA letter

12. Rossi: "Terrifying" crash shows MotoGP riders too aggressive

11. FIA announces private "settlement" with Ferrari over F1 engine

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF1000

Photo by: Andy Hone / Motorsport Images

10. Perez set for 2021 Red Bull F1 deal

9. Did Mercedes sacrifice Abu Dhabi GP pace to exploit test day?

8. Marko opens up on Hamilton's fake quotes reaction

7. Russell suggesting Williams changes after Mercedes experience

6. Haas condemns "abhorrent" Mazepin behaviour in Instagram video

Nikita Mazepin, ART Grand Prix

Nikita Mazepin, ART Grand Prix

Photo by: Joe Portlock / Motorsport Images

5. F1 shock: Sebastian Vettel to leave Ferrari at the end of 2020

4. Alfa Romeo F1 team rebranded as Kubica joins in reserve role

3. Vettel to get new F1 chassis after Ferrari finds issue

2. What aftermath photos reveal about Grosjean's escape

1. The Ferrari update secrets revealed by Vettel's crash

Car of Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000 being returned after crashing in qualifying

Car of Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF1000 being returned after crashing in qualifying

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home

Previous article

The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home
Load comments

About this article

Series General

Trending Today

The hidden tech fight that will define F1 2021
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

The hidden tech fight that will define F1 2021

Fast-tracking upgrades key to McLaren F1 progress - Seidl
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Fast-tracking upgrades key to McLaren F1 progress - Seidl

Latest news

Motorsport.com's most read stories of 2020
Misc General / Special feature

Motorsport.com's most read stories of 2020

The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home Prime
Misc General / Special feature

The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home

The 2020 motorsport season Christmas quiz
Misc General / Special feature

The 2020 motorsport season Christmas quiz

Film review: Race Of Champions – On The Line
Video Inside
Misc General / Special feature

Film review: Race Of Champions – On The Line

Trending

1
Formula 1

The hidden tech fight that will define F1 2021

5h
2
Formula 1

Fast-tracking upgrades key to McLaren F1 progress - Seidl

Latest news

Motorsport.com's most read stories of 2020
Misc

Motorsport.com's most read stories of 2020

The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home
Misc

The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home

The 2020 motorsport season Christmas quiz
Misc

The 2020 motorsport season Christmas quiz

Film review: Race Of Champions – On The Line
Misc

Film review: Race Of Champions – On The Line

FIA to increase female representation in WMSC and Senate
Misc

FIA to increase female representation in WMSC and Senate

Latest videos

Mercedes-AMG Project ONE | After Work with Lewis Hamilton 01:20
General
Dec 14, 2020

Mercedes-AMG Project ONE | After Work with Lewis Hamilton

Why electronics are key to managing modern engines in motorsports 06:16
General
Dec 11, 2020

Why electronics are key to managing modern engines in motorsports

Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher win the ROC Nations cup 00:29
General
Dec 9, 2020

Sebastian Vettel and Michael Schumacher win the ROC Nations cup

How hard is the Race Of Champions? 00:30
General
Dec 9, 2020

How hard is the Race Of Champions?

Sébastien Loeb vs Sebastian Vettel in 2008 ROC Shootout 00:17
General
Dec 9, 2020

Sébastien Loeb vs Sebastian Vettel in 2008 ROC Shootout

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.