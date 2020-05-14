Top events
General / Livefeed

Motor Valley Fest opening session: See the livestream

shares
comments
May 14, 2020, 9:08 AM

Executives from Lamborghini, Ferrari, Pagani, and Maserati will talk about the car industry in the post COVID-19 era.

The coronavirus pandemic has had major repercussions on the car industry and is likely going to have a long-lasting impact across many areas of the business. It has also directly affected us here at Motor1.com as we had to rethink the annual Motor Valley Fest and turn it into an all-digital event.

It starts today with a livestream of the Opening Session during which we will hear what key members of the industry have to say about how the business will change in the post COVID-19 era.

Speakers: Enrico Galliera / Cesare Bisoni / Gianluca Camplone / Christian Richter / Harald Wester / Markus Heyn / Stefano Domenicali / Horacio Pagani / Claudio Domenicali / Andrea Pontremoli

Opening of the intense activities and institutional salutes

Stefano Bonaccini, President Regione Emilia-Romagna

Gian Carlo Muzzarelli, Sindaco di Modena

Cesare Bisoni, President at UniCredit

Giuseppe Molinari, President at Camera di Commercio di Modena

Massimo Bottura, Chef Patron di Osteria Francescana e fondatore dell’organizzazione non profit Food for Soul

Keynote speech

Gianluca Camplone, Senior Partner McKinsey

Markus Heyn, Member of the Board of Management, Robert Bosch GmbH

Christian Richter, Director Global Automotive Google

Round table

Claudio Domenicali, CEO Ducati Motor Holding S.p.A.

Stefano Domenicali, Chairman and CEO of Automobili Lamborghini S.p.A.

Enrico Galliera, Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer Ferrari S.p.A.

Horacio Pagani, Founder and Chief Designer of Pagani Automobili

Andrea Pontremoli, CEO and General Manager Dallara S.p.A.

Harald Wester, Maserati Executive Chairman

Event moderator: Maria Leitner (Tg2 Motori)

