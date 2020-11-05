Top events
Previous
General / Press release

Motor1.com presents the new brand logo redesigned by Pininfarina

shares
comments
By:

The reveal was broadcast live on the web in 10 countries around the world from the headquarters of the historic Italian designer.

Miami, Nov 05, 2020 - Motor1.com, Motorsport Network’s global automotive platform that is a destination for 30 million engaged visitors, has a new brand logo designed by Pininfarina.

After five years, the visual identity of the first multilingual automotive digital platform has been renewed, and now it’s characterized by a modern and dynamic style, but still recognizable, respecting the editorial continuity of the platform that operates in 10 countries around the world. The collaboration coincides with the 90th anniversary of the famous Italian designer, which gave a new style to the Motor1.com brand by focusing on the international footprint of the publishing project.

Motor1.com choice mark for country editions.

Motor1.com choice mark for country editions.
1/2

Photo by: Motor1

Motor1.com logo.

Motor1.com logo.
2/2

Photo by: Motor1

The shape of the logo has been amended, particularly the square, which has been replaced by a circle. The ".com" now includes the flag that resembles the nationality of each edition, and the font has been redesigned, providing a contemporary element.

The new "visual identity" was unveiled today with a presentation streamed live from the Pininfarina headquarters in Cambiano (Turin), where Paolo Pininfarina, President of Pininfarina SpA; Filippo Salza, President of Automotive at Motorsport Network; and Alessandro Lago, Director of Motor1.com Italy were present. During the digital event, broadcasted simultaneously across all Motor1.com channels globally (web, Facebook, and YouTube), a making-of documentary was shown, which highlighted the behind-the-scenes of this unique collaboration. The new logo was uploaded across all of the network’s platforms within minutes of the reveal.

Motor1 mobile template

Motor1 mobile template
1/2

Photo by: Motor1

Motor1.com website and mobile platforms.

Motor1.com website and mobile platforms.
2/2

Photo by: Motor1

Filippo Salza, President of Automotive at Motorsport Network said: “At Motorsport Network, we have more than 50 monthly million visitors speaking 9 languages who engage with our Automotive division’s platforms. But the language of design is singular and global and we wanted to have an extraordinary proponent of this idea to help us redesign the logo of our flagship platform, Motor1.com.”

Filippo Salza, President of Automotive at Motorsport Network

Filippo Salza, President of Automotive at Motorsport Network

Photo by: Motor1

Paolo Pininfarina, President of Pininfarina S.p.A said: “In 90 years of history, we have designed for many prestigious corporate brands – why shouldn't we have designed the logo of an international automotive magazine? Our versatility allows us to apply our design values to the most diverse sectors: we design electric cars but also trains, yachts, buildings, experiences. In our projects, we often start from the definition of a recognizable brand identity for our partners – the design of the new Motor1 logo fits perfectly into this trend”.

John Neff, Global Editor in Chief of Motor1.com said: “There is no greater proponent of the power, importance, and influence of extraordinary design as Pininfarina. We are extremely honored that Pininfarina, which has designed the most iconic cars of the last century, has partnered with us for such an important milestone that marks a new and exciting phase for our company.”

About Motor1.com

Motor1.com is the largest global automotive web magazine that attracts new and used car buyers as well as car enthusiasts. We focus on everything automotive: cars, sports cars, supercars, sedans, SUVs and trucks, auto shows, and more. And we do this all while delivering the latest news, car reviews, buying guides, pricing, and original video across 10 editions written in 9 languages.

About Motorsport Network

Motorsport Network is the destination for millions of automotive and racing fans. We fuel their passion with tomorrow's stories today and offer access and experiences no one else can. We sit at the heart of the world's automotive and racing industries at a time of exciting transformation and enormous potential and through our integrated digital ecosystem, we're unlocking more opportunities and experiences for our fans. Together, we're shaping a community that offers incredibly personalized experiences and is opening up the world of cars and racing to the next generation of fans.

Motor1 presentation

Motor1 presentation
1/2

Photo by: Motor1

Motor1.com and Pininfarina logo.

Motor1.com and Pininfarina logo.
2/2

Photo by: Motor1

About Pininfarina S.p.A

A global icon of Italian style, Pininfarina is recognized for its unrivaled ability to create timeless beauty thanks to its values of elegance, purity, and innovation. Founded in 1930, Pininfarina has evolved from an artisan company to an international service group. The company, today, is the maximum expression of the automotive style and a consolidated reality in experience design, transportation, industrial design, architecture, interior design, and boating. The Group has offices in Italy, Germany, China, and the United States has been listed on the stock exchange since 1986, and has been part of the Mahindra galaxy since 2016. Each Pininfarina project – which combines multidisciplinary collaborations with luxury companies such as Ferrari, Maserati, Alfa Romeo, Princess, and Rossinavi, with residential projects with Cyrela and Excem Real Estate and architectural projects such as the Istanbul Airport Control Tower and Juventus Stadium – aims to humanize innovation and technology, creating products that are aesthetically powerful and innovative and transmitting unique experiences that combine physical and digital worlds. Pininfarina's works has been internationally recognized, it has obtained several awards such as the Compasso D'Oro, the International Architecture Awards, the Red Dot Design Award, the iF Design Award, as well as 5th place in the ranking of the 100 best architecture and design companies operating in Italy.

Filippo Salza, President of Automotive at Motorsport Network and Alessandro Lago, Director of Motor1.com Italy

Filippo Salza, President of Automotive at Motorsport Network and Alessandro Lago, Director of Motor1.com Italy

Photo by: Motor1

