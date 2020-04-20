Top events
Formula E
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
10 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
80 days
See full schedule
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
67 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
74 days
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
German GP
Tickets
18 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
58 days
See full schedule
R
MotoGP
Dutch TT
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
Next event in
65 days
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix
06 Mar
-
08 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
All-Star
15 May
-
16 May
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Texas
04 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
44 days
See full schedule
R
IndyCar
Road America
19 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
59 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
COTA
22 Feb
-
23 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
Tickets
13 Aug
-
15 Aug
Next event in
114 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
General / Breaking news

Motorsport Australia wants more permanent circuits

shares
comments
Motorsport Australia wants more permanent circuits
By:
Apr 20, 2020, 6:34 AM

Motorsport Australia CEO Eugene Arocca says Australian motor racing is being 'held back' by a lack of permanent circuits around the country.

According to Arocca the governing body has long been concerned about a lack of permanent facilities in Australia, with existing venues usually booked out for months and certain regional populations having nowhere to race within a reasonable distance.

He says that the under-resourcing is obvious when compared to the UK, which has more circuits despite being geographically more compact.

Arocca also acknowledged how street circuits have helped shaped the current landscape, with the big Supercars events like Townsville and Newcastle great for breaking into new markets, but limited when it comes to boosting non-professional participation.

"We've wanted [more circuits] for the last seven years," Arocca said on a recent episode of TCR Australia's Parked Up podcast.

"We've worked hard to look at [new] tracks. Tailem Bend has our fingerprints all over it. There's probably 15 developments at the moment that are on the drawing board in one form or other.

"Personally, I like the concept of street circuits because they bring people to the city. They bring people to a specific area where you can really showcase the sport.

"But the problem is that once you dismantle all that, people haven't gone anywhere to race.

Read Also:

"Townsville for example, the Supercars event in Townsville is the biggest event in town for the year. But you dismantle all that, and people don't have anywhere to race.

"When you consider how big our country is, we have less tracks than the UK. The UK, in a much smaller space, has 120-odd tracks. We've got between 90 and 100 at best, and there's a lot of street circuits.

"And we've only got 10,000 less licensed competitors in our country than [the UK]. So the demand is there.

"Historically we've been told, many times by people, if we build tracks, we'll have more people racing. It's holding back our sport.

"We are a country in need of more tracks and we're working on. But this [COVID-19] crisis is going to re-configure things in a big way."

Expanding on that expected 're-configuration' in the post-coronavirus future, Arocca warned that obtaining government funding for new venues is likely to be tougher than ever.

"The problem that we've got is that all this money is being sucked in to helping us get through the crisis," he said.

"In the past I've often been told by governments 'we haven't got $40 million' or 'we have to wait a couple of years'. But this money that's being plowed into keeping us going for the next six months is going to have a long-term effect on us being able to get more venues built.

"From my point of view, we have done nothing less than try our best to find more venues, more locations. This [pandemic] could highlight the need for it.

"But there's got to be some money to make it happen, and that's never easy."

There are currently a number of development plans for new circuits around the country, including one in Pakenham, an hour south-east of Melbourne, and one a similar distance south of Perth.

There is also a significant re-development of the existing Wanneroo Raceway facility in Western Australia, which includes a brand new circuit, undergoing community consultation.

The most noteworthy new circuit to be opened in recent years is The Bend Motorsport Park in South Australia, which was funded and built by the Shahin family.

Next article
Rosberg, di Grassi discuss sustainable approaches amid crisis

Previous article

Rosberg, di Grassi discuss sustainable approaches amid crisis
Load comments

About this article

Series Supercars , General
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

General Next session

Australian club racing update

20 Mar - 20 Mar

Trending

1
Esports

Why real racers face a tough time against pro sim drivers

2
Supercars

When Stirling Moss tackled the Bathurst 1000

3
Supercars

Drew Russell comments on rumours

4
Other rally

Marty Beckton In Spectacular Return To Aussie Rallying

5
IndyCar

CHAMPCAR/CART: Impact Angle Caused Greg Moore's Death

Latest videos

Ferrari Channel now on Motorsport.tv 01:01
General

Ferrari Channel now on Motorsport.tv

European Tour #InnovationHub with Tata Communications | Immersion Workshop 04:56
General

European Tour #InnovationHub with Tata Communications | Immersion Workshop

The revolutionary Proof of Concept at the European Tour British Masters with live 360° video in 8K 04:07
General

The revolutionary Proof of Concept at the European Tour British Masters with live 360° video in 8K

Giorgio Piola: Illustrating Speed 26:09
General

Giorgio Piola: Illustrating Speed

Rainer Schlegelmilch: Freezing Speed 25:15
General

Rainer Schlegelmilch: Freezing Speed

Latest news

Motorsport Australia wants more permanent circuits
Misc

Motorsport Australia wants more permanent circuits

Coronavirus: When will motorsport resume in 2020?
Misc

Coronavirus: When will motorsport resume in 2020?

Motorsport Australia forms coronavirus working group
Misc

Motorsport Australia forms coronavirus working group

Ferrari partners with MSN for official channel on Motorsport.tv
Misc

Ferrari partners with MSN for official channel on Motorsport.tv

New 2020 calendar in the works for Shannons Nationals
Misc

New 2020 calendar in the works for Shannons Nationals

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.