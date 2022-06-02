Tickets Subscribe
General Motorsport.com news

Motorsport Games and BTCC announce future promotional plan to upcoming official BTCC game

The development teams will continue refining the user experience while both companies will offer multiple brand activations and gameplay content in the lead-up to full release.

By:
MIAMI, FL – JUNE 2, 2022 - Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ: MSGM) (“Motorsport Games” or the “Company”), a leading racing game developer, publisher, and esports ecosystem provider of official motorsport racing series throughout the world, announces today a promotional plan update, including activations, content releases, and ‘first-play content’ tech demos through rFactor 2, to its planned British Touring Car Championship (“BTCC”) official game, which will release in 2024, as previously disclosed by the Company. A link to the trailer for the rFactor 2 content can be found here.

 

Motorsport Games and its developers are expanding and reinforcing their BTCC development efforts to optimize the user experience, offer a better value proposition to the end-user, and enhance product differentiation within a robust racing games marketplace. By expanding their development efforts, the Motorsport Games development team will fundamentally overhaul the platform, allowing for a cleaner codebase with more robust features. As part of these efforts, Motorsport Games will leverage the improvements it made to the rFactor 2 platform, developed in its work on KartKraft, to strengthen the BTCC offering, unifying the title with the Company’s current and future product portfolio to create the best possible user experience.

 

George Holmquist, Vice President, Publishing and Marketing, Motorsport Games: “We are expanding our development efforts on the BTCC release to create the best experience possible for all players, with the full support from our partners at the BTCC. Both Motorsport Games and the BTCC are committed to bringing this famous and popular motorsport series to life within the virtual world. We remain excited by this project and look forward to the many activations and content releases we have planned for the BTCC game.”

While these development efforts are ongoing, Motorsport Games and the BTCC will have multiple activations for fans to participate in. This includes on-site BTCC Fan Zone events at selected BTCC events in the second half of the 2022 season, at the Autosport International Show, and future BTCC events during the 2023 season. At those races during 2022 and the majority of 2023, the BTCC Fan Zone will have between two to four racing simulators with BTCC ‘first-play content’ tech demos through rFactor 2. As the BTCC game development progresses, each activation will include the official BTCC game via demos at the tracks. Fans who participate will be able to provide real-time feedback for the new game’s development. As development approaches full release in 2024, more content is planned to become available through first playable demos.

 

Further, Motorsport Games plans to add additional BTCC branded content into the rFactor 2 simulation platform, which would also host regular BTCC esports events. Motorsport Games and rFactor 2 added the Infiniti Q50 and Toyota Corolla BTCC cars into the simulation for fans to drive as part of a first content rollout. Daily BTCC competitions through the rFactor 2 competition system will be open to all users, allowing for statistics-driven benefits to each driver’s rating. All content released via rFactor 2 will be utilized as a technical test bed, allowing consumers and official drivers to provide feedback for the development team and help build the best experience upon full release.

Alan Gow, CEO, BTCC: “While we understand that our fans are eager to get their hands on the BTCC game, I can assure them that the expanded development efforts that Motorsport Games is pursuing through the game’s 2024 launch will make it well worth the wait. So, we invite all of our fans to attend activations at selected BTCC events later this year to get a first look and to provide their feedback, so as to help make the new BTCC game the very best.”

Motorsport Games will announce additional information on select BTCC events featuring test versions of the game closer to each activation date. Fans are encouraged to keep up-to-date on the status of the official BTCC game through the social media channels of both Motorsport Games and the BTCC.

 

To keep up with the latest Motorsport Game news, visit www.motorsportgames.com and follow on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

