Motorsport Network is delighted to have partnered with LIQUI MOLY for the 3rd consecutive year, as it expands MotoGP coverage

As part of the agreement, Motorsport Stats will provide data from Formula 1, MotoGP and Moto2 for LIQUI MOLY fans, giving them instant results and data analytics. Using APIs, Liqui Moly will be able to cross share and organically share the statistical data from Motorsport.com onto their own social channels. Motorsport.com will also house a selection of fan-focused new formats which ensure the world’s largest Motorsport publisher continues to engage with fans of two-wheeled racing.

Motorsport Network is the world’s largest independent publisher of Motorsport content, with over 65m monthly users. Key brands include Motorsport.com, Autosport and Motorsport-total. The Network’s roster of journalist are at every race in every series globally and provide a service in 15 languages around the world.

Motorsport Stats is the world’s leading repository of racing intelligence built on the sport’s gold standard database, Forix. Every season, the Motorsport Stats data collection teams and analysts capture a rich stream of data and results from more than 50 events each weekend across multiple time zones.

This announcement draws on the wider capacity of Motorsport Network to act as partner, consultant and solutions provider across the industry. Offering a wide variety of business partnership programs, which are part of the Network and can be tailored to a specific brand to meet their needs, the Network already works with some high-level clients such as FIA and Tencent (OTC: TCEHY).

LIQUI MOLY, a globally renowned manufacturer of premium quality automotive lubricants, has partnered with race events and race teams in the past, adding an additional element to their partnerships through this announcement with Motorsport Network. With around 4,000 items, LIQUI MOLY offers a global, uniquely broad range of automotive chemicals: Motor oils and additives, greases and pastes, sprays and car care, glues and sealants. Founded in 1957, LIQUI MOLY develops and produces exclusively in Germany. There it is repeatedly voted the best oil brand. The company sells its products in more than 150 countries and generated € 800 million in sales in 2022.

James Dickens, VP of Motorsport Network added: “This deal builds on the successful collaboration between Motorsport Network and Liqui Moly from the 2022 season. Motorsport Network provides the breadth and depth of coverage across countries, series and data means we can provide customers of Liqui Moly a unique experience both on and off their owned and operated platform. We are very pleased to be working with them to help grow MotoGP in 2023.”

Peter Baumann, Marketing Director of LIQUI MOLY: In Motorsport, data is crucial not only for success, but also for the excitement that all the fans share. This is why we are happy to be working with Motorsport Network once again. What we have in common is the will to deliver the most interesting stats, facts and other useful information around our big motorsport sponsorings in Formula 1 and MotoGP. We are looking forward to all of the great stories that happen in these two “royal classes” of Motorsport that we are proud partner and sponsor of.