Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Bennetts British Superbike Championship launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv
General / Motorsport.com announcements / Motorsport.com news

Motorsport Network Italy acquires GPOne.com

By:

One of Italy’s leading motorcycle publications to boost the two-wheel editorial offering.

Motorsport Network Italy acquires GPOne.com

London, 16th April 2021 Motorsport Network Italy, the Italian arm of Motorsport Network, has expanded its offering to motorbike enthusiasts and industry with the recent acquisition of GPOne.com, one of Italy’s leading motorcycle publications.

The acquisition grows Motorsport Network’s motorbike influence in one of Europe’s biggest markets, where the fanbase and interest in the two-wheeled discipline are strong. Collectively, the Network generates significant traffic and reach on MotoGP, World Superbike, and other motorcycle content across Autosport.com, Motorsport.com, and the newly acquired GPOne.com.

Motorsport Network’s 56-million monthly users will benefit from the 30 years of experience GPOne’s founder, Paolo Scalera, and his team will bring. Scalera remains both as a minority shareholder and retains his current role of Director and Editor in Chief of the publication, joining the Motorsport Network team. With his longstanding expertise and great rapport in the motorbike industry, GPOne will retain its access to the latest news from the ground as it happens.

GPOne’s acquisition fits perfectly into Motorsport Network’s current growth plan as The Network increases its offerings both internationally – through localized editions of pre-existing publications – and through the content that is available to its users. The new publications bring additional content and more information and entertainment for audiences to be introduced to different motorsport disciplines through the written medium.

The increase in Motorsport Network’s motorbike content will not stop at the new publications, however. There are plans to increase offerings through Motorsport Network’s online ticketing platform MotorsportTickets.com as the world begins to open up after the pandemic and spectators want to return to the track.

Oliver Ciesla, Chief Operation Officer, Motorsport Network said: “We welcome Paolo Scalera and his entire team to Motorsport Network. As a result of the co-operation with GPOne, our followers will benefit from the long-standing expertise of an increased editorial team. We will be in the position to offer motorbike fans more content than ever and we will enjoy synergies from using such content across our entire network. Our advertising partners will benefit from further increased reach in the target group of motorbike drivers and fans.”

Filippo Salza, President Automotive at Motorsport Network: “The collaboration with GPOne.com follows our strategy to reach an even higher number of bikers and scooter riders. Both GPOne.com and OmniMoto.it was constantly providing excellent editorial motorcycle content and videos to its followers in the past. Our newly merged team will continue to write about bikes and scooters as they always have but bringing our content to a much larger audience.”

Paolo Scalera, Director and Founder of GPOne.com said: “From my joy of writing about speed and portraying that emotion through the written word, GPOne.com has been founded with the principle of being present where such emotions are. Now, after 20 years as an independent publisher, with GPOne.com I will join the global market leader. Synergy from this integration will help us grow faster and the collaboration that will grant even better content to our users.”

For more information, please contact:

Ravi Pankhania, Motorsport Network - Ravi.Pankhania@motorsport.com

About Motorsport Network

Every month over 56 million dedicated users visit a Motorsport Network digital property, to buy, to learn, to be entertained, or simply to feed their passion for cars and racing.

We sit at the heart of the Racing and Automotive industries and provide authoritative thought leadership as well as unique experiences to our customers. We take them on a customer journey that encompasses news and insights, events, tickets, games, and eSports, so we leverage the network effect to add value to their experience.  We use our in-house technology and modern data tools to continuously test, learn, and improve. Our processes, content creation, and products are constantly evolving to better serve our audience.

To read all Motorsport Network announcements, please click here.

shares
comments
Bennetts British Superbike Championship launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv

Previous article

Bennetts British Superbike Championship launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv
Load comments

About this article

Series General
Event Motorsport.com announcements
Sub-event Special event
Author Motorsport Network

Trending

1
MotoGP

Portuguese MotoGP: Vinales fastest in FP1, Marquez third

4h
2
Formula 1

Emilia Romagna GP: Bottas tops FP2 as Verstappen hits trouble

31min
3
Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in both Imola sessions

7min
4
Formula 1

Canadian GP set to be cancelled as Turkey stands by

20h
5
MotoGP

Dovizioso's Aprilia MotoGP bike feedback "similar" to Espargaro

5h
Latest news
Motorsport Network Italy acquires GPOne.com
Misc

Motorsport Network Italy acquires GPOne.com

1h
Bennetts British Superbike Championship launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv
Video Inside
Misc

Bennetts British Superbike Championship launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv

Apr 15, 2021
Lars Stegelmann is the new Chief Commercial Officer at Motorsport Network
Misc

Lars Stegelmann is the new Chief Commercial Officer at Motorsport Network

Apr 13, 2021
FIA hints at announcement about hydrogen in motorsport
Misc

FIA hints at announcement about hydrogen in motorsport

Apr 12, 2021
Motorsport Network expands with InsideEVs in Germany
Misc

Motorsport Network expands with InsideEVs in Germany

Apr 9, 2021
Latest videos
Gérard Neveu joins Motorsport Games as Motorsports Advisor 02:06
General
Apr 6, 2021

Gérard Neveu joins Motorsport Games as Motorsports Advisor

LEGO Ferrari 488 GTE 00:09
General
Mar 11, 2021

LEGO Ferrari 488 GTE

ROC Snow & Ice 2022 - Presenting the Electric RX2e 01:46
General
Mar 9, 2021

ROC Snow & Ice 2022 - Presenting the Electric RX2e

French Motorsport: the Stuff of Legend 01:35
General
Feb 11, 2021

French Motorsport: the Stuff of Legend

Racing Files Season 2 Trailer 00:35
General
Feb 2, 2021

Racing Files Season 2 Trailer

More from
Motorsport Network
Lars Stegelmann is the new Chief Commercial Officer at Motorsport Network Motorsport.com announcements
General / Motorsport.com news

Lars Stegelmann is the new Chief Commercial Officer at Motorsport Network

Motorsport Network expands with InsideEVs in Germany Motorsport.com announcements
General / Motorsport.com news

Motorsport Network expands with InsideEVs in Germany

World’s first live rolling news channel for global Motorsport set to launch Motorsport.com announcements
General / Motorsport.com news

World’s first live rolling news channel for global Motorsport set to launch

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction Prime

The real-life racing rogues stranger than fiction

The forthcoming Netflix film linking the world of underworld crime and motorsport plays on a theme that isn't exactly new. Over the years, several shady figures have attempted to make it in racing before their dubious dealings caught up with them.

General
Jan 31, 2021
The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home Prime

The cherished curios kept by motorsport's professionals at home

Keeping trophies and momentos of key triumphs is par for the course for motorsport professionals, but what are the most cherished souvenirs picked up by the drivers and engineers who have seen and done it all?

General
Dec 26, 2020
Why motorsport should consider a mid-week future Prime

Why motorsport should consider a mid-week future

International motorsport has been the preserve of weekends, but the pandemic forced Formula E to get creative with its Berlin season finale as four races were held mid-week. Should FE and other series break with tradition and repeat the experiment?

General
Oct 5, 2020
How pragmatic principles made Ron Tauranac a design legend Prime

How pragmatic principles made Ron Tauranac a design legend

Jack Brabham's 1966 world championship campaign in his eponymous car was also a defining moment in the career of designer Ron Tauranac, who would apply the same ethos to his ultra-successful production racing car business, Ralt.

General
Jul 23, 2020
The ingrained failure motorsport must fix to avoid 'turf wars' Prime

The ingrained failure motorsport must fix to avoid 'turf wars'

OPINION: The FIA has warned that the major motorsport championships must not get engaged in 'turf wars' when it comes to the urgent need to re-organising the 2020 calendars, but there are tedious past problems that must be addressed to satisfy all.

General
May 3, 2020
The tech changes that could seal a Nordschleife record Prime

The tech changes that could seal a Nordschleife record

Volkswagen's I.D. R smashed the Pikes Peak record and now its attention has been turned to Nurburgring Nordschleife. The ultimate benchmark there may appear far out of reach, but technical changes to the car have made a new electric record possible

General
May 3, 2019
The story of motorsport's single biggest safety advance Prime

The story of motorsport's single biggest safety advance

Today, the HANS device is commonplace in motorsport, but it wasn't initially greeted with open arms. This is the story of a major safety breakthrough and the man whose invention has saved countless lives.

General
Feb 10, 2019
Motorsport's greatest imposters Prime

Motorsport's greatest imposters

There are many tightly enforced rules in motorsport – some complex, some simple, but there have been a few extraordinary instances of teams and drivers bending the rules and getting away with it

General
Dec 26, 2018

Trending Today

Emilia Romagna GP: Bottas tops FP2 as Verstappen hits trouble
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Emilia Romagna GP: Bottas tops FP2 as Verstappen hits trouble

Portuguese MotoGP: Vinales fastest in FP1, Marquez third
MotoGP MotoGP / Practice report

Portuguese MotoGP: Vinales fastest in FP1, Marquez third

2021 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings and preview
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Preview

2021 Formula 1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix session timings and preview

MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch
MotoGP MotoGP / News

MotoGP Portuguese Grand Prix qualifying - Start time, how to watch

Vettel senses 'positive' response from Aston over F1 struggles
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel senses 'positive' response from Aston over F1 struggles

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in both Imola sessions
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Results

Grand Prix practice results: Bottas fastest in both Imola sessions

Dovizioso's Aprilia MotoGP bike feedback "similar" to Espargaro
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Dovizioso's Aprilia MotoGP bike feedback "similar" to Espargaro

Steiner: Spinning Mazepin "trying too hard"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Steiner: Spinning Mazepin "trying too hard"

Latest news

Motorsport Network Italy acquires GPOne.com
Misc General / Motorsport.com news

Motorsport Network Italy acquires GPOne.com

Bennetts British Superbike Championship launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv
Video Inside
Misc General / Motorsport.com news

Bennetts British Superbike Championship launches dedicated channel on Motorsport.tv

Lars Stegelmann is the new Chief Commercial Officer at Motorsport Network
Misc General / Motorsport.com news

Lars Stegelmann is the new Chief Commercial Officer at Motorsport Network

FIA hints at announcement about hydrogen in motorsport
Misc General / Breaking news

FIA hints at announcement about hydrogen in motorsport

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.