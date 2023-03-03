Motorsport Network launches new Business-focussed platform

London, UK – March 2 2023: Motorsport Network, a global digital platform in motorsport and automotive with 62 million monthly unique users, has today launched Motorsport Business; a new platform designed to address business topics and to showcase B2B brands who are activating in motorsport.

Motorsport Business features a regular cadence of organic content from global contributors with perspectives from Europe, the US, Asia and beyond, which anyone from industry insiders to engaged fans can enjoy in written, video and podcast form.

Trends, opinions, exclusive interviews, industry research and more – the strand will have a home on a dedicated LinkedIn, channel, Motorsport.com as well as focused audience growth through newsletters and social channels.

Vice President of Global Editorial, James Dickens commented “We are very excited to expand our already extensive Motorsport business coverage. Our audience data shows us that the business side of Motorsport is an area of growing interest. As ever, we have seen what motorsport fans are consuming and created an offering to give them more in-depth coverage in the business sphere. We have partnered with leading experts in the field and can’t wait for people to see what we are producing”.

The move follows many years of activity by Motorsport Network in research and thought leadership around motorsport. The Network has led the way since 2017 in working with rights holders and series including F1, MotoGP, INDYCAR and FIA World Endurance Championship to conduct Global Fan Surveys.

Over a million fans have responded from 197 countries worldwide, with 330,000 respondents in the last three surveys alone on F1, MotoGP and INDYCAR. With 167,302 respondents, the Formula 1 survey was not only the largest survey in motorsport, but the largest ever conducted in any sport.

Meanwhile the Network has partnered with the Financial Times to bring the Business of F1 Forum to Formula 1 races, including the Monaco and Abu Dhabi Grands Prix in 2022, with speakers including Liberty Media CEO Greg Maffei, F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and FIA President Mohammed ben Sulayem.