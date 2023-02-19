Motorsport Network recognised at Motorsport Australia awards
Motorsport Network took two wins away from the latest edition of the Motorsport Australia National Awards.
The Australian governing body held its 2022 awards in Melbourne on Saturday night, the first time the event has been held since 2020 after two years of cancellations due to the pandemic.
Motorsport Network was a prominent winner on the night, Australian editor Andrew van Leeuwen taking home two awards.
He was recognised as Journalist of the Year, while also picking up the Story of the Year award for his feature on the death, and subsequent revival, of the Adelaide 500.
"It was fantastic to have the awards night back and I'm honoured to have picked up a couple of trophies," said van Leeuwen.
"It's great to have that recognition from the industry and its an honour to be able to provide award-winning coverage of Supercars and motorsport in Australia to Motorsport Network."
Other winners on the night included Supercars driver Thomas Randle who was took home the prestigious Peter Brock Medal.
Rally star Taylor Gill won Young Driver of the Year while Bob Hockley was named Australian Motorsport Official of the Year.
There were some high-profile additions to the list of Motorsport Australia life members, with former Triple Eight boss Roland Dane and former Dick Johnson Racing boss Ryan Story both honoured.
Life memberships were also given to Graeme Palmer, John Rosengrave, Laurence Svenson, Derek Pingel, Ewan Cole and Roger Brown.
Brad and Kim Jones, meanwhile, were given one of Motorsport Australia's highest honours, the Membership of Honour, for their years of service as co-owners of Brad Jones Racing.
Other winners in the media category were Jack Martin, who took home photographer of the year, and Peter Norton who won the individual photograph award.
Best Use of Digital Media went to V8 Sleuth while former Rally Australia media manager Chris Nixon was given the Service Award.
