Previous
General / Motorsport.com news

Motorsport Network launches Motorsport Studios production platform

shares
comments
Motorsport Network launches Motorsport Studios production platform
Jul 22, 2020, 9:04 AM

New global media distribution and production platform will bring audiences and brands together across motorsport worldwide.

Motorsport Network has launched Motorsport Studios, a global distribution and production platform that will enable fans to access the world’s biggest publicly available motorsport media archive and help brands tell their stories in the sport. 

Motorsport Studios will bring unique full-service offering to companies in the world of racing, integrating its in-house developed OTT technology platform with production and content curation, global distribution and audience targeting. It will capitalise on the 56 million monthly audience that already tunes into Motorsport Network’s web and digital properties worldwide. 

The new platform incorporates multiple successful business units into one integrated offering for the marketMotorsport Images, which includes a powerful 26 million images covering every race in the 70-year history of Formula 1 as well as photography services at races and motorsport events, along with Motorsport.tv and Duke Video, which bring together a powerful set of 20,000 video assets.  

Motorsport.tv is the digital video OTT platform dedicated to racing and automotive enthusiastsBrands and partners can host content on curated channels, available to audiences across the world.

Motorsport Studios logo

Motorsport Studios logo

Photo by: Motorsport.com

Prestigious automotive brands are signing up to have an official channel on Motorsport.TV and the platform has recently signed up a raft of popular YouTubers including Shmee150, Donut Media and Vehicle Virgins onto their own personal channels generating content specifically for Motorsport.tv customers. 

As well as serving B2B clients, Motorsport Studios will enhance the B2C offerings of Motorsport Images and Duke Video, creating a new generation of products for fans and collectors. 

Motorsport Studios is headed by three-time BAFTA winner James Allen, who has 30 years experience on the front line of motorsport media and has been the Network’s President since 2018. 

James Allen said: We have the largest motorsport and automotive image archive and an extensive video library that we can leverage, because sport is not just about live events, it is also about rich content, history and context. We are best placed to understand what content the fans are interested in on digital platforms as we are a digital-first business. 

Mehul Kapadia, Chief Operating Officer, Motorsport Network said: “Motorsport Studios brings together a number of key assets into one platform enabling us to leverage our technology and content library for the broader marketWe hope that it will prove to be an essential addition to the motorsport landscape, helping companies, teams, sponsors and racing brands to engage directly with millions of fans worldwide.” 

Motorsport.tv will continue to host a range of exclusive content, such as the feature-length motorsport epic movie ‘Heroes’, produced by BAFTA and Sundance-winning writer and producer Manish Pandey in partnership with Motorsport Network 

