Motorsport Network rolls out rewards programme

Motorsport Network rolls out rewards programme
Jun 16, 2020, 1:00 PM

World’s first integrated rewards programme that will stimulate fans to engage more deeply with their passion for motorsport and cars

Motorsport Network, the global leader in digital media and experiences business for enthusiasts of cars and motorsport, is delighted to announce the launch of Motorsport Rewards. Every month 56 million users visit Motorsport Network platform from across 81 countries. From market leading racing brands like Motorsport.com and Autosport.com to Motor1.com and InsideEVs.com in the automotive space as well as Motorsport.tv and Motorsport Tickets we help our customers to feed their passion for cars and racing.

The rewards programme has been custom built by Motorsport Network’s in-house technology team leveraging its deep understanding of user behaviour within its Network’s digital media and e-commerce businesses. It encourages customers to earn rewards for doing what they already enjoy, such as reading articles, watching videos and choosing a race ticketing offer. Once signed into a Motorsport Network platform, customers can earn points towards gift cards, subscriptions, watches, apparel, posters & fine art, sweepstake entries, and digital codes for video games.

In line with the company’s strategy, the Motorsport Rewards programme will add value for global race series and the wider motorsports ecosystem, stimulating fan engagement in consuming more content and attending more races.

Mehul Kapadia, Chief Operating Officer, Motorsport Network said: “Having the largest community of motorsport and automotive fans in the world, our strategic focus at Motorsport Network has been to get our loyal fans access to the wider range of entertainment and information offerings. We are extremely passionate about customer engagement and Motorsport Rewards provides the perfect platform to demonstrate our commitment back to our community.”

Samantha Lamberti, Head of Consulting, Europe & Middle East, Nielsen Sports UK commented: “People and their passions are at the heart of the media and entertainment business, Motorsport Network is leading the way with an innovative initiative - never implemented before by a media outlet, to recognise the value of their readers and ultimately enhance a unique mutual relationship. This will certainly benefit Motorsport Network and the entire motorsport ecosystem with a continuous exchange with the motorsport & automotive industry followers.”

Motorsport Rewards has launched a pilot scheme on the US edition of Motorsport.com and plans to roll it out in phases over the coming months across other racing and automotive editions as well as Motorsport Tickets, Motorsport.tv and other platforms.

Motorsport Rewards is an easy to use programme that does not require any commitment or fees. Once customers sign up for a Motorsport Network account they can become a rewards member by signing in to Motorsport Rewards.

Biometric motorsport underwear revealed

Biometric motorsport underwear revealed
