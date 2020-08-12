Motorsport Rewards: Enter our $100 sweepstake to win tickets

We recently launched our new loyalty program – Motorsport Rewards – which lets our users redeem free prizes such as gift cards, subscriptions, watches, apparel and more with Reward points. The program has quickly gained momentum as our users look forward to redeeming new gifts. We have now partnered with Motorsport Tickets one of the world’s best, most trusted and authorized ticket resellers to provide a new unique offer to all our motorsport fans.

Right now, live on Motorsport Rewards you can enter our latest Sweepstake for a chance to win your $100 gift voucher redeemable with Motorsport Tickets. They have over 16 years of experience providing racing tickets for the world’s best circuits, including Formula 1, MotoGP, Word Endurance Championship, Le Mans 24 Hours and much more!

To see all available tickets go to Motorsport Tickets or click here to learn more.

Entering the Sweepstake requires three simple steps and is completely free of charge so you will not have to enter any credit card information. To begin you will need to sign up for a Motorsport Rewards account or if you already have a Motorsport.com account you can just sign in here.

All users who sign up will receive 2500 free bonus Reward points and an additional 500 points for reading this article. Once you have Signed up or logged into to Motorsport Rewards you will need to earn another 2000 points for a total entry price of 5000 Reward points on the Sweepstake.

Don’t worry – earning points is fun and easy, so it won’t take you more than 10 minutes. All you have to do is make sure you are signed into our Rewards widget in the top right corner of your screen and then just start reading articles, watching videos, or viewing photos on Motorsport.com. You will quickly see your points climb up!

We want you to be passionate and earn your points by doing what you already love to do. Once you have the 5000 points you can either redeem your points by entering the Sweepstake for the $100 gift voucher or checkout all our other exclusive offers. You can either test your luck with another sweepstake or rack up some points and get yourself a free prize.

It’s fun, it’s easy and it’s our way of saying thanks – Motorsport Rewards.