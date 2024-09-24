All Series

Motorsport makes two senior editorial hires: Lalita Chemello and Emily Selleck

Lalita Chemello and Emily Selleck join Motorsport.com as deputy editor and senior staff writer, respectively.

Motorsport Staff
Upd:
m-logotype-lockup-dark

New York, September 24, 2024 — Lalita Chemello has been named deputy editor and Emily Selleck as senior staff writer at Motorsport, it was announced today by editor in chief Jon Wilde. Their appointments are effective immediately. Motorsport is the home of racing news and culture for fans worldwide. 

In her role as deputy editor, Chemello will help lead the site and grow its ambitions, particularly by bringing in new voices. She has been covering automotive and motorsports for over a decade via print, web, and digital (podcast), with bylines in Autoweek, Porsche Panorama, Porsche Club Racing and RaceWknd. She more recently spent time at Jalopnik as managing editor, interim editor-in chief, and the deputy editor. Chemello comes to Motorsport from RM Sotheby’s where she led their content development. 

As senior writer, Selleck will develop a new beat for Motorsport at the intersection of culture and racing, including coverage of entertainment, fashion, and beyond. She brings more than a decade of experience working in newsrooms around the globe, having broken agenda-setting stories spanning crime, politics, and entertainment for News Corp’s Australian newspapers. Since relocating to the United States, Selleck has specialized in both Formula 1 and pop culture. She was responsible for spearheading the New York Post's F1 beat, obtaining exclusive interviews with drivers and team bosses.  
 
“I am excited to bring two exceptionally talented women onto the staff of Motorsport, whose depth of experience and love for racing will push the brand into its next evolution,” says Wilde.  “Lalita’s and Emily’s arrival is a big step forward in how we reach new audiences, and I can’t wait to see all the special work they’ll do." 
 
Motorsport combines news-making reporting with racing-driven culture coverage to reach an audience of millions. From lifestyle to innovation to competition, Motorsport chronicles the most compelling personalities, moments, storylines, and events in racing, from Formula 1 to MotoGP, NASCAR to IndyCar and beyond. The exponential growth of Formula 1 in the U.S. reinforces Motorsport’s position as the go-to source for all levels of fandom everywhere. 
 
### 
 
 
About Motorsport Network
With 40 million-plus monthly unique users and an active social media community of more than 15 million followers, Motorsport Network is the world’s largest independent motorsport and automotive media platform. Digital properties include prominent automotive industry brands as well as leading racing properties such as Motorsport, Autosport,InsideEVs, RideApart, Motor1, and GPOne. Motorsport Network partners with brands for industry-defining sponsorships, advertising, and events.  
 
 
Press Contact: 
Perri Dorset 
917.544.8069 
perri.dorset@motorsport.com

