Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 1-2 April weekend?

Great news for Motorsport.tv viewers; The full 2023 season of the Stock Car Pro Series will be exclusively live on Motorsport.tv, beginning with qualifying and the races at Goiania this weekend. Meanwhile, the Nurburgring Endurance Series returns to tackle the notorious Nordschleife for round 2, and the GT World Challenge America, GT America, GT America, GT4 America and TC America all head to sunny Sonoma. All these livestreams are free to view.

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 1-2 April. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.

Stock Car Pro Series - Goiania

The 2023 season of the Stock Car Pro Series, one of the most important categories in Brazil, starts this weekend! You can watch the first race in Goiania and all the races of the 2023 season live and free of charge on Motorsport.tv.

  • Qualifying: (1 April) - 18:00 CET - 17:00 BST - 12:00 EST
  • Race 1-2: (2 April) - 16:30 CET - 15:30 BST - 10:30 EST

 

Nurburgring Endurance Series

It's showtime in the Green Hell! The second round of the Nurburgring Endurance Series is live and free this weekend on Motorsport.tv.

  • Race: (1 April) - 11:15 CET - 10:15 BST - 05:15 EST

 

GT World Challenge America - Sonoma

The new season kicks off this weekend in Sonoma; you can watch this enjoyable series, which includes many cars such as Aston Martin Vantage, Mercedes AMG GT3 Evo and Audi R8 LMS EVO, on Motorsport.tv.

  • Qualifying: (1 April) - 18:10 CET - 17:10 BST - 12:10 EST
  • Race 1: (1 April) - 23:55 CET - 22:55 BST - 17:55 EST
  • Race 2: (2 April) - 23:00 CET - 22:00 BST - 17:00 EST

 

GT America - Sonoma

In the first race at St. Pete, there were many incidents and tight battles that continued until the very last lap. Next stop is sunny Sonoma.

  • Race 1: (1 April) - 21:50 CET - 20:50 BST - 15:50 EST
  • Race 2: (2 April) - 17:45 CET - 16:45 BST - 11:45 EST

 

GT4 America - Sonoma

A new logo isn’t the only thing that’s changed for the upcoming 2023 Pirelli GT4 America season, which starts this weekend at Sonoma Raceway in California. The fluidity of customer racing programmes up and down the SRO America umbrella has given GT4 America a strong grid of 43 cars for its season-opening round.

  • Race 1: (2 April) - 01:50 CET - 00:50 BST - 19:50 EST
  • Race 2: (2 April) - 19:45 CET - 18:45 BST - 13:45 EST

 

TC America - Sonoma

At last, the opening round of the 2023 season is fast approaching for the TC America Powered by Skip Barber field as the series prepares for a weekend at Sonoma Raceway at GT Sonoma protected by CrowdStrike. The 2505-mile, 12-turn circuit will be the host for 24 cars in the TCX, TC and TCA classes from March 31st to April 2nd.

  • Race 1: (1 April) - 20:20 CET - 19:20 BST - 14:20 EST
  • Race 2: (2 April) - 18:45 CET - 17:45 BST - 12:45 EST

 

