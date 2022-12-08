Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 10-11 December weekend?

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 10-11 December. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.

Stock Car Pro Series - Interlagos

The Stock Car Pro Series champion will be decided this weekend! The final race of the season will take place at Interlagos this weekend and there is a chance that more than one name could be crowned champion. Considering that the Interlagos races are exciting, the fight for the championship will be even more competitive.

Qualifying : (10 December) - 18:35 CET - 17:35 BST - 12:35 EST

: (10 December) - 18:35 CET - 17:35 BST - 12:35 EST Race 1-2: (11 December) - 18:05 CET - 17:05 BST - 12:05 EST

Gulf 12 Hours

Kevin Magnussen, who took pole position at Interlagos with Haas, GT racing stars Lucas Auer, Maro Engel, Kelvin van der Linde, Maximilian Goetz, Raffaele Marciello, Daniel Juncadella and many more will be in Abu Dhabi this weekend. The address for these 12 hours of excitement is clear: Motorsport.tv!

Race: (11 December) - 06:30 CET - 05:30 BST - 00:30 EST

FIM SuperEnduro World Championship - Poland

The much-anticipated FIM SuperEnduro World Championship returns this weekend with a new season. The first stop of the season will be Poland and premium users will be able to watch the performance of these riders with pure talent.

Race: (10 December) - 18:00 CET - 17:00 BST - 12:00 EST