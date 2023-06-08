Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 10-11 June weekend?
This weekend's Michelin Le Mans Cup and Ferrari Challenge Europe races at the Circuit de la Sarthe will be live on Motorsport.tv. And after the unforgettable races at Spa-Francorchamps, you can watch the Porsche Carrera Cup Germany at Hockenheim. Plus, the FIA European Truck Racing Championship heads to Slovakia, while the Monza 12-hour race action heats up in Italy. Finally, the WSK Super Cup, one of the biggest events in karting, is also live and free on Motorsport.tv.
Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 10-11 June. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.
Michelin Le Mans Cup - Road to Le Mans
After the opening race in Barcelona, the Michelin Le Mans Cup heads to the legendary Le Mans circuit. The series, which will be held over two separate races this weekend, continues to feature many LMP3 and GT3 cars. As always, Motorsport.tv will be the stop for the races.
- Qualifying: (8 June) - 12:55 CET - 11:55 BST - 06:55 EST
- Race 1: (8 June) - 18:15 CET - 17:15 BST - 12:15 EST
- Race 2: (9 June) - 11:15 CET - 10:15 BST - 05:15 EST
24H Series - 12H Monza
The 24H Series will be in Monza this weekend for the 12-hour race, featuring many of the top GT3 and GT4 cars including the Autdi R8, BMW M4, Porsche 911 and Mercedes AMG. A good address for those who love endurance racing.
- Qualifying: (9 June) - 15:55 CET - 14:55 BST - 09:55 EST
- Part 1: (10 June) - 11:30 CET - 10:30 BST - 05:30 EST
- Part 2: (11 June) - 10:00 CET - 09:00 BST - 04:00 EST
Ferrari Challenge Europe - Le Mans
The Ferrari Challenge Europe, organised by Maranello-based Ferrari, takes place this weekend at the legendary Le Mans circuit and will be broadcast LIVE on Motorsport.tv.
- Trofeo Pirelli & Coppa Shell Race: (10 June) - 09:15 CET - 08:15 BST - 03:15 EST
Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland - Hockenheimring
- Race 1: (10 June) - 14:45 CET - 13:45BST - 08:40 EST
- Race 2: (11 June) - 14:45 CET - 13:45BST - 08:40 ESTT
FIA European Truck Racing - Slovakia Ring
MANs, Ivecos and Scanias! It is of course a great pleasure to see them compete. After the intense battle in Misano, the European Truck Racing Championship will be in Slovakia this weekend. As always, you can watch live on Motorsport.tv.
- Qualifying 1: (10 June) - 10:00 CET - 09:00 BST - 04:00 EST
- Race 1: (10 June) - 13:05 CET - 12:05 BST - 07:05 EST
- Race 2: (10 June) - 16:25 CET - 15:25 BST - 10:25 EST
- Qualifying 2: (11 June) - 10:00 CET - 09:00 BST - 04:00 EST
- Race 3: (11 June) - 12:25 CET - 11:25 BST - 07:25 EST
- Race 4: (11 June) - 15:55 CET - 14:55 BST - 09:55 EST
WSK Super Cup - La Conca
The excitement continues from where it left off for karting lovers. WSK Super Cup will open the new season in La Conca and the races will be on Motorsport.tv again.
- Round 1: (10 June) - 10:25 CET - 12:05 BST - 07:05 EST
