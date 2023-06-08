Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 10-11 June weekend?

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 10-11 June. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.

Michelin Le Mans Cup - Road to Le Mans

After the opening race in Barcelona, the Michelin Le Mans Cup heads to the legendary Le Mans circuit. The series, which will be held over two separate races this weekend, continues to feature many LMP3 and GT3 cars. As always, Motorsport.tv will be the stop for the races.

Qualifying : (8 June) - 12:55 CET - 11:55 BST - 06:55 EST

: (8 June) - 12:55 CET - 11:55 BST - 06:55 EST Race 1 : (8 June) - 18:15 CET - 17:15 BST - 12:15 EST

: (8 June) - 18:15 CET - 17:15 BST - 12:15 EST Race 2: (9 June) - 11:15 CET - 10:15 BST - 05:15 EST

24H Series - 12H Monza

The 24H Series will be in Monza this weekend for the 12-hour race, featuring many of the top GT3 and GT4 cars including the Autdi R8, BMW M4, Porsche 911 and Mercedes AMG. A good address for those who love endurance racing.

Qualifying : (9 June) - 15:55 CET - 14:55 BST - 09:55 EST

: (9 June) - 15:55 CET - 14:55 BST - 09:55 EST Part 1 : (10 June) - 11:30 CET - 10:30 BST - 05:30 EST

: (10 June) - 11:30 CET - 10:30 BST - 05:30 EST Part 2: (11 June) - 10:00 CET - 09:00 BST - 04:00 EST

Ferrari Challenge Europe - Le Mans

The Ferrari Challenge Europe, organised by Maranello-based Ferrari, takes place this weekend at the legendary Le Mans circuit and will be broadcast LIVE on Motorsport.tv.

Trofeo Pirelli & Coppa Shell Race: (10 June) - 09:15 CET - 08:15 BST - 03:15 EST

Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland - Hockenheimring

The Porsche Carrera Cup Germany, featuring great battles in this legendary single-marque series, is back in action this weekend live from Hockenheim.

Race 1 : (10 June) - 14:45 CET - 13:45BST - 08:40 EST

: (10 June) - 14:45 CET - 13:45BST - 08:40 EST Race 2: (11 June) - 14:45 CET - 13:45BST - 08:40 ESTT

FIA European Truck Racing - Slovakia Ring

MANs, Ivecos and Scanias! It is of course a great pleasure to see them compete. After the intense battle in Misano, the European Truck Racing Championship will be in Slovakia this weekend. As always, you can watch live on Motorsport.tv.

WSK Super Cup - La Conca

The excitement continues from where it left off for karting lovers. WSK Super Cup will open the new season in La Conca and the races will be on Motorsport.tv again.

Round 1: (10 June) - 10:25 CET - 12:05 BST - 07:05 EST