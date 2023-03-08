Subscribe
Previous / Motorsport Network launches new Business-focussed platform Next / Motul launches new Kawasaki Genuine Oil products at WSBK
General Preview

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 11-12 March weekend?

The action never stops at Motorsport.tv. This weekend, we head to Wiener Neustadt for exclusive live coverage of FIM X-Trial and to Valencia for Champions of the Future karting.

Kemal Şengül
By:
Co-author:
Rainier Ehrhardt
Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 11-12 March weekend?

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 11-12 March. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.

FIM X-Trial - Wiener Neustadt

They are the best in the world! The FIM X-Trial heads to Wiener Neustadt for the second round of the season. Can anyone beat the legendary Toni Bou? Motorsport.tv subscribers can exclusively watch every moment of this technical and demanding discipline.

  • Race: (11 March) - 20:00 CET - 19:00 BST - 14:00 EST

 

Champions of the Future - Valencia

167 drivers in 2 categories are gearing up for the first round of the 2023 Euro Series! You can watch all these young talents on Motorsport.tv.

  • Saturday: (11 March) - 09:00 CET - 08:00 BST - 03:00 EST
  • Sunday: (12 March) - 08:25 CET - 07:25 BST - 02:25 EST

 

shares
comments

Motorsport Network launches new Business-focussed platform

Motul launches new Kawasaki Genuine Oil products at WSBK

Kemal Şengül More from
Kemal Şengül
Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 4-5 March weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 4-5 March weekend?

General

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 4-5 March weekend? Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 4-5 March weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 18-19 February weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 18-19 February weekend?

General

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 18-19 February weekend? Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 18-19 February weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 11-12 February weekend?

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 11-12 February weekend?

General

Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 11-12 February weekend? Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 11-12 February weekend?

Latest news

2023 Supercars Newcastle 500 session times and preview

2023 Supercars Newcastle 500 session times and preview

SUPC Supercars
Newcastle

2023 Supercars Newcastle 500 session times and preview 2023 Supercars Newcastle 500 session times and preview

Supercars teams using revised wheel nuts

Supercars teams using revised wheel nuts

SUPC Supercars
Newcastle

Supercars teams using revised wheel nuts Supercars teams using revised wheel nuts

Makeshift dashes for Gen3 Mustang Supercars

Makeshift dashes for Gen3 Mustang Supercars

SUPC Supercars
Newcastle

Makeshift dashes for Gen3 Mustang Supercars Makeshift dashes for Gen3 Mustang Supercars

Andretti, Gainbridge honor Women’s History Month with elite athletes

Andretti, Gainbridge honor Women’s History Month with elite athletes

Indy IndyCar
St. Pete

Andretti, Gainbridge honor Women’s History Month with elite athletes Andretti, Gainbridge honor Women’s History Month with elite athletes

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Rating the best drivers of the century so far

Prime
Prime
General
Kevin Turner

Rating the best drivers of the century so far Rating the best drivers of the century so far

The best motorsport moments of 2021

The best motorsport moments of 2021

Prime
Prime
General
Autosport Staff

The best motorsport moments of 2021 The best motorsport moments of 2021

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

Prime
Prime
General
Gary Watkins

The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Prime
Prime
General
Andrew van Leeuwen

The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

Prime
Prime
General
GP Racing

Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

Prime
Prime
General
James Newbold

The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing The lesson football’s would-be wreckers could learn from racing

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.