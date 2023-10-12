Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 14-15 October weekend?

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 14-15 October. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.

SUPER GT - Autopolis

This season, SUPER GT has delivered thrilling battles in both of its classes. In the past six races, different winners emerged each time, and in the GT500 class, #3 NDDP Racing holds a slim two-point lead but faces stiff competition from multiple teams in the championship race. The fight for the GT300 class title is also wide open. You can watch the race exclusively on Motorsport.tv, but please note that this is for subscribers only.

Qualifying : (14 October) - 07:50 CET - 06:50 BST - 01:50 EST

: (14 October) - 07:50 CET - 06:50 BST - 01:50 EST Race: (15 October) - 06:15 CET - 05:15 BST - 00:15 EST

*Not available in: Japan

GT World Challenge Europe - Zandvoort

The 2023 Fanatec GT Europe season is coming to an exhilarating close this weekend with the final Sprint Cup event at Zandvoort. This Dutch circuit will witness a multi-class title showdown across three categories, making it a must-watch. The races will be live-streamed on Motorsport.tv.

Qualifying : (14 October) - 09:30 CET - 08:30 BST - 03:30 EST

: (14 October) - 09:30 CET - 08:30 BST - 03:30 EST Race : (14 October) - 13:45 CET - 12:45 BST - 07:45 EST

: (14 October) - 13:45 CET - 12:45 BST - 07:45 EST Qualifying 2 : (15 October) - 09:25 CET - 08:25 BST - 03:25 EST

: (15 October) - 09:25 CET - 08:25 BST - 03:25 EST Race 2: (15 October) - 13:15 CET - 12:15 BST - 07:15 EST

*Not available in: USA, UK, Italy, Germany

NASCAR Whelen Euro Series - Zolder

Circuit Zolder is gearing up to host the EuroNASCAR Finals, where the 2023 champions and trophy winners will be crowned in the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series for the sixth time in history. With four drivers in contention for each championship, the title race is intense. Double points are up for grabs in four races, making it anyone's game. The challenging Zolder track, with its ten turns, elevation changes, chicanes, and high-speed sections, promises thrilling racing.

Italian Formula 4 - Vallelunga

The 2023 Italian F4 Championship season is coming to a thrilling conclusion at Vallelunga Piero Taruffi Circuit, and it promises to be an exciting showdown. The championship has been a global benchmark in the world of Formula 4, attracting drivers from 20 different nations. In the title race, Kacper Sztuka from US Racing has taken a slim 1.5-point lead after a remarkable performance in the previous rounds, winning all six races. However, Arvid Lindblad of PREMA Racing, an early-season dominator, is determined to regain control. Ugo Ugochukwu, representing PREMA Racing, is another contender with his recent impressive performances. The thrilling season finale captivates fans worldwide, promising an exciting spectacle.

Race 1 : (14 October) - 10:55 CET - 09:55 BST - 04:55 EST

: (14 October) - 10:55 CET - 09:55 BST - 04:55 EST Race 2 : (14 October) - 16:40 CET - 15:40 BST - 10:40 EST

: (14 October) - 16:40 CET - 15:40 BST - 10:40 EST Race 3: (15 October) - 10:55 CET - 09:55 BST - 04:55 EST