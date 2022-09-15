Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 17-18 September weekend?

It's another bumper weekend of live racing for motorsport fans, including both free and premium livestreams featuring top tier series like Japan's SUPER GT and the grueling Bol d'Or 24H motorcycle race (both subscribers only). Meanwhile, users with free Motorsport.tv accounts can enjoy a bouquet of races from Down Under, featuring GT World Challenge Australia, TCR Australia, Australian Trans Am and Australian Touring Car Masters. Add to this, the first round of the Virtual Le Mans at Bahrain organised by Motorsport Network and GT World Challenge Europe in Valencia, plus FIA World Championships in Sarno, Italy - all live and free to view. Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 17-18 September. For a detailed list of what's available in your area please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.

SUPER GT - Sugo

The sixth round of the 2022 SUPER GT season will take place this weekend at the Sportsland Sugo circuit. You can watch SUPER GT, one of the biggest series in Asia, where major manufacturers such as Nissan, Toyota and Honda compete, live on Motorsport.tv.

Qualifying : (17 September) - 07:30 CET - 06:30 BST - 01:30 EST

: (17 September) - 07:30 CET - 06:30 BST - 01:30 EST Race: (18 September) - 06:45 CET - 05:45 BST - 00:45 EST

*Not available in: Japan

FIM Endurance World Championship - Bol d’Or 24H

After an action-packed round at Suzuka, the Endurance World Championship's next race will be in France this weekend. It's anyone's guess who will take the honours at the 100th anniversary of the legendary Bol d'Or 24H, which Suzuki has won 18 times and Honda 17 times.

*Available in North America, South America, Africa, Middle East, Asia except Japan

Le Mans Virtual - 8 Hours of Bahrain

Le Mans Virtual begins its second full season with a stellar lineup of teams and drivers, featuring both top tier esports drivers but also real world drivers competing head-to-head in the virtual world.

Qualifying : (16 September) - 19:00 CET - 18:00 BST - 13:00 EST

: (16 September) - 19:00 CET - 18:00 BST - 13:00 EST Race: (17 September) - 13:30 CET - 12:30 BST - 07:30 EST

GT World Challenge Europe - Valencia

The GT World Challenge Europe season is winding down. There are only two races left and the excitement continues this weekend at the Ricardo Tormo circuit in Valencia, Spain. You can watch this series, where GT3-based cars compete and wheel-to-wheel battles take place in every race, live on Motorsport.tv.

*Not available in: USA, UK, Italy, Germany

GT2 European Series - Valencia

The championship battle for the GT2 European Championship continues this weekend in Valencia, with two teams coming into this race on equal points. Who will emerge victorious in Valencia, which is crucial for the championship battle? KTM True Racing or PK Carsport?

Qualifying: (17 September) - 10:00 CET - 09:00 BST - 04:00 EST

(17 September) - 10:00 CET - 09:00 BST - 04:00 EST Race 1: (17 September) - 11:07 CET - 10:07 BST - 05:07 EST

(17 September) - 11:07 CET - 10:07 BST - 05:07 EST Race 2: (18 September) - 17:05 CET - 16:05 BST - 11:05 EST

Ferrari Challenge Europe - Silverstone

Everyone's a Ferrari fan! And Ferrari Challenge Europe is back this weekend, with Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell races taking place at the legendary Silverstone Circuit.

*Non-broadcast countries: Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, San Marino, Sweden, Vatican, UK, Ireland

Formula Drift - Grantsville

The delicate ballet of drifting is back on display this weekend as US-based series Formula Drift is back with a full program at Grantsville, Utah.

FIA Karting Europe - Sarno

Two weeks ago, Karting World Champions in KZ and KZ2 were crowned at Le Mans and this weekend, it's OK and OK Juniors who will get a shot at glory, this time live from Sarno, Italy. Watch tomorrow's stars in action.

Friday : (16 September) - 13:05 CET - 12:05 BST - 07:05 EST

: (16 September) - 13:05 CET - 12:05 BST - 07:05 EST Saturday : (17 September) - 09:25 CET - 08:25 BST - 03:25 EST

: (17 September) - 09:25 CET - 08:25 BST - 03:25 EST Sunday: (18 September) - 10:05 CET - 09:05 BST - 04:05 EST

GT World Challenge Australia - Sandown

Part of Motorsport.tv's "Down Under" package, GT World Challenge Australia, returns after a one-month break this weekend with the Sandown race. Audi, Porsche, Lamborghini, Mercedes and more head to one of the most liked circuits on the schedule.

Race 1 : (17 September) - 05:20 CET - 04:20 BST - 23:20 EST

: (17 September) - 05:20 CET - 04:20 BST - 23:20 EST Race 2: (18 September) - 05:30 CET - 04:30 BST - 23:30 EST

*Not available in: Australia, New Zealand

TCR Australia - Sandown

A total of 12 races have been held in TCR Australia this year, with 8 different drivers winning races and 13 different names on the podium. Sandown will be the next stop in this series where the battle for the race win continues until the checkered flag!

Qualifying : (17 September - 03:30 CET - 02:30 BST - 21:30 EST

: (17 September - 03:30 CET - 02:30 BST - 21:30 EST Race 1 : (17 September) - 08:00 CET - 07:00 BST - 02:00 EST

: (17 September) - 08:00 CET - 07:00 BST - 02:00 EST Race 2 : (18 August) - 04:45 CET - 03:45 BST - 22:45 EST

: (18 August) - 04:45 CET - 03:45 BST - 22:45 EST Race 3: (18 August) - 08:00 CET - 07:00 BST - 02:00 EST

*Not available in: Australia, New Zealand

Australian Touring Car Masters - Sandown

If you are looking for a combination of excitement, action and sound, this series is for you! The series features many legendary cars such as the Holden Torano, Ford Falcon, Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang.

*Not available in: Australia, New Zealand

Australian Trans Am - Sandown

The title battle will go down to the wire as the Trans Am Series makes its first appearance at the historic Sandown Raceway.

Race 1 : (17 September) - 07:00 CET - 06:00 BST - 01:00 EST

: (17 September) - 07:00 CET - 06:00 BST - 01:00 EST Race 2 : (18 September) - 04:10 CET - 03:10 BST - 22:10 EST

: (18 September) - 04:10 CET - 03:10 BST - 22:10 EST Race 3: (18 September) - 07:15 CET - 06:15 BST - 01:15 EST

*Not available in: Australia, New Zealand