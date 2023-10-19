Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 21-22 October weekend?

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 21-22 October. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.

British GT - Donington Park II

This Sunday, the British GT champions will be decided in an exciting season finale at Donington Park. The GT3 title battle sees James Cottingham competing against Darren Leung and Dan Harper. In GT4, a six-way title fight is led by Jack Brown and Charles Clark. With 34 cars on the grid, including familiar faces like Ben Collins, Abbie Eaton, and BTCC champion Tom Ingram, this event promises unpredictability. Watch the action live on Motorsport.tv.

Qualifying : (21 October) - 16:55 CET - 15:55 BST - 10:55 EST

: (21 October) - 16:55 CET - 15:55 BST - 10:55 EST Race: (22 October) - 15:45 CET - 14:45 BST - 09:45 EST

GT Open - Barcelona

The 2023 International GT Open is coming to a thrilling conclusion at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. This race marks the 17th time in 18 editions that the overall title will be decided in the final round. The competition is fierce, with three main contenders for the title in the overall class: Optimum Motorsport McLaren, Motopark Mercedes, and Eastalent Racing Audi. In the Pro-Am class, there is a four-way battle, including Ferrari by AF Corse, Olimp Racing Audi, Kessel Racing Ferrari, and GetSpeed Mercedes. The Am class is equally competitive, with six contenders still in the race, led by Motopark Mercedes and AF Corse Ferrari. You can catch all the action live on Motorsport.tv.

Qualifying 1 : (21 October ) - 10:20 CET - 09:20 BST - 04:20 EST

: (21 October ) - 10:20 CET - 09:20 BST - 04:20 EST Race 1 : (21 October) - 14:45 CET - 13:45 BST - 08:45 EST

: (21 October) - 14:45 CET - 13:45 BST - 08:45 EST Qualifying 2 : (22 October) - 09:30 CET - 08:30 BST - 03:30 EST

: (22 October) - 09:30 CET - 08:30 BST - 03:30 EST Race 2: (22 October) - 13:15 CET - 12:15 BST - 07:15 EST

European Le Mans Series - 4 Hours of Algarve

The European Le Mans Series is reaching the season's culmination. This weekend, two four-hour races will take place at the Portimao circuit in Portugal, ultimately deciding the champions. With ongoing title battles in all categories, Sunday promises an exciting showdown.

Michelin Le Mans Cup - Portimao

The 2023 Michelin Le Mans Cup season finale is set for October 22nd at the Autodromo Internacional do Algarve in Portugal. With 40 cars, 25 teams, and 80 drivers worldwide, this event will determine the 2023 champions. In the LMP3 category, the no16 Team Virage Ligier leads, needing a top-seven finish to secure the title. The championship battle involves the no2 CD Sport and no77 Team Thor Ligier cars. In the GT3 category, the competition is fierce. The no10 Racing Spirit of Léman Aston Martin leads, followed by the no51 AF Corse Ferrari. The no86 HCR with CaffeineSix Porsche and the no19 Leipert Motorsport Lamborghini are also in contention. Don't miss the season finale, and watch it live on Motorsport.tv!

Qualifying : (21 October) - 16:05 CET - 15:05 BST - 10:05 EST

: (21 October) - 16:05 CET - 15:05 BST - 10:05 EST Race: (22 October) - 09:40 CET - 08:40 BST - 03:40 EST

Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland - Hockenheimring

One of the most thrilling Porsche Cup series, the Porsche Carrera Cup Germany, will conclude its 2023 season with a double race at Hockenheim this weekend. Larry ten Voorde has already secured the championship, but the battle for victory remains as fierce as ever. Don't miss this race!

Race 1 : (21 October) - 11:25 CET - 10:25 BST - 05:25 EST

: (21 October) - 11:25 CET - 10:25 BST - 05:25 EST Race 2: (22 October) - 11:30 CET - 10:30 BST - 05:30 EST

EuroFormula Open - Barcelona

The 2023 Euroformula Open season is reaching its thrilling conclusion this weekend at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya. It's a special moment for Noel León, the Mexican driver from Motopark, who has already secured the 2023 title, making these three races a coronation weekend for him. To add to the excitement, the 2023 Awards Ceremony will take place at the track itself on Sunday evening. You can catch all the action live on Motorsport.tv.

Qualifying : (21 October) - 11:00 CET - 10:00 BST - 05:00 EST

: (21 October) - 11:00 CET - 10:00 BST - 05:00 EST Race 1 : (21 October) - 16:40 CET - 15:40 BST - 10:40 EST

: (21 October) - 16:40 CET - 15:40 BST - 10:40 EST Race 2 : (22 October) - 10:05 CET - 09:05 BST - 04:05 EST

: (22 October) - 10:05 CET - 09:05 BST - 04:05 EST Race 3: (22 October) - 17:10 CET - 16:10 BST - 11:10 EST

Porsche Carrera Cup Asia - Shanghai

This weekend, motorsport fans have something special to look forward to as the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia revs its engines back in action at the iconic Shanghai circuit. It's a must-watch event for all racing enthusiasts.

Race 1 : (21 October) - 09:40 CET - 08:40 BST - 03:40 EST

: (21 October) - 09:40 CET - 08:40 BST - 03:40 EST Race 2: (21 October) - 18:30 CET - 17:30 BST - 12:30 EST

Euro 4 - Barcelona

This weekend, the Euro 4 series is one of the thrilling events taking place in Barcelona. With a crowded grid, expect some exciting races. Be sure to check it out!

Race 1 : (21 October) - 12:30 CET - 11:30 BST - 06:30 EST

: (21 October) - 12:30 CET - 11:30 BST - 06:30 EST Race 2 : (22 October) - 11:10 CET - 10:10 BST - 05:10 EST

: (22 October) - 11:10 CET - 10:10 BST - 05:10 EST Race 3: (22 October) - 16:20 CET - 15:20 BST - 10:20 EST