Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 22-23 July weekend?
It's another adrenaline-fueled weekend as the world of motorsport comes alive with an incredible array of races across continents. From the scorching tracks of Paul Ricard hosting GT Open and EuroFormula Open, to the picturesque setting of Portimao becoming only the seventh non-UK circuit to host the British GT. Meanwhile, the Italian Formula 4 Championship promises fierce competition at Paul Ricard, while Ferrari Challenge North America revs up the excitement in Sonoma. Don't miss a single moment of this action-packed weekend, as Motorsport.tv brings you live coverage of all these thrilling races, free.
Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 22-23 July. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.
British GT - Portimao
Excitement is in the air as the British GT series heads to Portimao for the first time ever this weekend. The Portuguese circuit will witness an electrifying clash of GT cars, as talented drivers from various teams go head-to-head in pursuit of glory.With unfamiliar territory comes new challenges, adding an extra layer of unpredictability to the races. It's a momentous occasion for British GT fans and motorsport enthusiasts alike.
- Qualifying: (22 July) - 16:40 CET - 15:40 BST - 10:40 EST
- Race: (23 July) - 13:30 CET - 12:30 BST - 07:30 EST
GT Open - Paul Ricard
GT Open descends upon the Paul Ricard circuit in the south of France. The ultra-competitive GT series heads into round four with a wide-open championship fight to mark the half-way point of the season. Qualifying and the races are live and free at Motorsport.tv.
- Qualifying 1: (22 July ) - 08:58 CET - 07:58 BST - 02:58 EST
- Race 1: (22 July) - 13:00 CET - 12:00 BST - 07:00 EST
- Qualifying 2: (23 July) - 08:30 CET - 07:30 BST - 02:30 EST
- Race 2: (23 July) - 13:35 CET - 12:35 BST - 07:35 EST
GT2 European Series - Portimao
The picturesque setting of Portimao, with its undulating landscape and challenging corners, provides the perfect stage for these high-performance GT2 cars to showcase their prowess. Fortunately, you won't miss any of the action, as Motorsport.tv brings you live coverage of the GT2 European Series at Portimao
- Race 1: (22 July) - 17:30 CET - 16:30 BST - 11:30 EST
- Race 2: (23 July) - 11:40 CET - 10:40 BST - 05:40 EST
Italian Formula 4 - Le Castellet
Get ready for an action-packed weekend as the Italian Formula 4 Championship takes on the renowned Le Castellet circuit. With their sights set on glory, these budding racers will navigate the challenging turns and straights of Le Castellet, showcasing their skills and determination on the track.
- Race 1: (22 July) - 16:45 CET - 15:45 BST - 10:45 EST
- Race 2: (23 July) - 10:05 CET - 09:05 BST - 04:05 EST
- Race 3: (23 July) - 17:25 CET - 16:25 BST - 11:25 EST
EuroFormula Open - Paul Ricard
With its rich racing history and thrilling layout, Paul Ricard promises to be the ultimate proving ground for the talented young drivers competing in this series. Don't miss a second of the heart-pounding action, as Motorsport.tv brings you live coverage of the EuroFormula Open at Paul Ricard.
- Race 1: (22 July) - 14:35 CET - 13:35 BST - 08:35 EST
- Race 2: (23 July) - 10:55 CET - 09:55 BST - 04:55 EST
- Race 3: (23 July) - 18:10 CET - 17:10 BST - 12:10 EST
Ferrari Challenge North America - Sonoma
Gear up for a thrilling weekend as the Ferrari Challenge North America arrives at the prestigious Sonoma Raceway. The track will come alive with the powerful engines and exquisite craftsmanship of Ferrari cars. Drivers from all around North America will showcase their skills and determination in a pursuit of victory, creating a spectacle of speed and precision on the iconic circuit.
- Qualifying 1: (22 July) - 19:10 CET - 18:10 BST - 13:10 EST
- Trofeo Pirelli Race 1: (22 July) - 23:10 CET - 22:10 BST - 17:10 EST
- Coppa Shell Race 1: (23 July) - 00:15 CET - 23:15 BST - 18:15 EST
- Qualifying 2: (23 July) - 19:10 CET - 18:10 BST - 13:10 EST
- Trofeo Pirelli Race 2: (23 July) - 23:10 CET - 22:10 BST - 17:10 EST
- Coppa Shell Race 2: (23 July) - 22:40 CET - 21:40 BST - 16:40 EST
Latest news
Ricciardo: De Vries can “get back up” after losing AlphaTauri F1 drive
Ricciardo: De Vries can “get back up” after losing AlphaTauri F1 drive Ricciardo: De Vries can “get back up” after losing AlphaTauri F1 drive
Hamilton: De Vries F1 sacking "how Red Bull works"
Hamilton: De Vries F1 sacking "how Red Bull works" Hamilton: De Vries F1 sacking "how Red Bull works"
FIA insists processes must be followed amid F1 reform calls
FIA insists processes must be followed amid F1 reform calls FIA insists processes must be followed amid F1 reform calls
Alpine CEO Rossi moved aside, replaced by Krief
Alpine CEO Rossi moved aside, replaced by Krief Alpine CEO Rossi moved aside, replaced by Krief
Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers
Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers Ranking the top 10 pre-war grand prix drivers
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right The plug in and play stand-ins who got their timing just right
Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return
Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return Why romanticism isn't the key factor in Lola’s racing return
Rating the best drivers of the century so far
Rating the best drivers of the century so far Rating the best drivers of the century so far
The best motorsport moments of 2021
The best motorsport moments of 2021 The best motorsport moments of 2021
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers
The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers The racing comeback artists who resurrected long-dormant careers
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under
The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under The one-time Schumacher rival rebooting his career Down Under
Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth
Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth Why Todt’s FIA successor could be cut from the same cloth
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.