Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 22-23 October weekend?

Nurburgring Endurance Series

The Nurburgring Endurance Series, which takes place on the legendary Nurburgring Nordschleife, will once again be the scene of relentless challenges, and will feature the all-new Porsche 911 GT3 R entered by Falken Motorsports.

Race: (22 October) - 11:15 CET - 10:15 BST - 05:15 EST

ADAC GT Masters - Hockenheimring

After the dramatic race at the Sachsenring, the championship battle has largely taken shape, but in motorsport you never know what will happen until you see the chequered flag! Let's see who will take the championship crown in the season finale.

*Not available in: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

Italian Formula 4 Championship - Mugello

After a rain-soaked race at Monza, the season finale takes place at Mugello and Kimi Antonelli arrives with a significant advantage. The Italian will certainly be looking for a happy ending on home soil, but there is no doubt that his young rivals will continue to give their all until the last lap.

Race 1 : (22 October) - 10:00 CET - 09:05 BST - 04:05 EST

: (22 October) - 10:00 CET - 09:05 BST - 04:05 EST Race 2 : (23 October) - 09:55 CET - 08:55 BST - 03:55 EST

: (23 October) - 09:55 CET - 08:55 BST - 03:55 EST Race 3: (23 October) - 16:55 CET - 15:55 BST - 10:55 EST

ADAC TCR Germany - Hockenheimring

In the last race at the Sachsenring, the fight for victory and the podium lasted until the last lap. The drivers will do their best to finish the season finale at Hockenheim with a good result. We'll just have to watch them!

Race 1 : (22 October) - 11:30 CET - 10:30 BST - 05:30 EST

: (22 October) - 11:30 CET - 10:30 BST - 05:30 EST Race 2: (23 October) - 15:35 CET - 14:35 BST - 09:35 EST

