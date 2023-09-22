Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 23-24 September weekend?
Prepare for a bumper weekend of racing as Motorsport.tv delivers live coverage of 13 exciting series. Get ready to be thrilled by the Nürburgring Endurance Series, witness the thunderous FIA European Truck Racing Championship at Le Mans, and experience high-speed action at Monza with GT Open and EuroFormula Open races. Feel the adrenaline at Oschersleben as the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series roars to life, and brace yourself for the epic battles at Sebring, where the GT World Challenge America, GT America, GT4 America, and TC America championships collide. The Baltic Touring Car Championship reaches its grand finale, while the GT World Challenge Asia series tears up the track in Sepang. Meanwhile, the Michelin Le Mans Cup and European Le Mans Series race at the iconic Spa-Francorchamps circuit. Don't miss a second of the action – all live on Motorsport.tv!
Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 23-24 September. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.
Nürburgring Endurance Series - Round 8
The Nürburgring Endurance Series is nearing the end of its 2023 season with the 55th ADAC Barbarossapreis on Saturday, September 23rd. Notably, Nürburgring 24H defending winner Frikadelli Racing's Ferrari 296 GT3 is back, and former F1 driver Felipe Nasr is making his debut on the challenging Nordschleife. You can catch the complete race day on Motorsport.tv, live and for free.
- Race: (23 September) - 11:15 CET - 10:15 BST - 05:15 EST
FIA European Truck Racing - Le Mans
The Goodyear FIA European Truck Racing Championship (ETRC) heads to the Le Mans Bugatti circuit for the penultimate weekend of the 2023 season. Norbert Kiss is in a strong position to clinch the Drivers' Championship, needing a solid performance in Saturday's races to secure the title with five races remaining. While Kiss leads comfortably, the battle for second place is close, with Jochen Hahn holding a slight advantage over Sascha Lenz and Antonio Albacete.
- Race 1: (23 September) - 15:15 CET - 14:15 BST - 09:15 EST
- Race 2: (23 September) - 17:55 CET - 16:55 BST - 11:55 EST
- Race 3: (24 September) - 14:45 CET - 13:45 BST - 08:45 EST
- Race 4: (24 September) - 17:35 CET - 16:35 BST - 11:35 EST
GT Open - Monza
The International GT Open heads to Monza for the penultimate 2023 season weekend, featuring tight title battles. In the PRO class, Optimum Motorsport's McLaren leads by one point. In PRO-AM, AF Corse's Ferrari leads, but Kessel Racing is close. The AM class sees Motopark Mercedes leading. Watch the action on Motorsport.tv.
- Qualifying 1: (23 September ) - 10:00 CET - 09:00 BST - 04:00 EST
- Race 1: (23 September) - 14:55 CET - 13:55 BST - 08:55 EST
- Qualifying 2: (24 September) - 09:30 CET - 08:30 BST - 03:30 EST
- Race 2: (24 September) - 13:15 CET - 12:15 BST - 07:15 EST
European Le Mans Series - 4 Hours of Spa
The 2023 European Le Mans Series continues at the Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps with a 41-car grid from 30 different nations. In the top LMP2 class, Duqueine Team leads, while AF Corse tops LMP2 Pro/Am. COOL Racing dominates LMP3, and Proton Competition's Porsche leads LMGTE. The event can be watched on Motorsport.tv, live and free.
- Qualifying: (23 September) - 14:00 CET - 13:00 BST - 08:00 EST
- Race: (24 September) - 11:10 CET - 10:10 BST - 05:10 EST
Michelin Le Mans Cup - Spa-Francorchamps
The 2023 Michelin Le Mans Cup's sixth race will be held at Belgium's Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps with 41 cars from 26 teams and 82 drivers. The unpredictability of the Ardennes weather means it's anyone's race to win (or lose!). Watch the event on Motorsport.tv, with qualifying and the race on September 23, live and free.
- Qualifying: (23 September) - 11:50 CET - 10:50 BST - 05:50 EST
- Race: (24 September) - 15:45 CET - 14:45 BST - 09:45 EST
GT World Challenge America - Sebring
The Fanatec GT World Challenge America enters a crucial penultimate event at Sebring International Raceway, where both PRO and PRO-AM class drivers have a chance to secure their respective class championships before the Indianapolis 8 Hour presented by AWS. The challenging Sebring circuit levels the playing field, making it a pivotal race.
- Qualifying: (23 September) - 14:50 CET - 13:50 BST - 08:50 EST
- Race 1: (23 September) - 20:55 CET - 19:55 BST - 12:55 EST
- Race 2: (24 September) - 19:30 CET - 18:30 BST - 13:30 EST
GT World Challenge Asia - Sepang
The 2023 season of the Fanatec GT World Challenge Asia Cup is reaching its climax at the Malaysia Sepang circuit. Four championship contenders, namely Anthony Liu, Vutthikorn Inthraphuvasak, Prince Abu Bakar Ibrahim, and Lu Wei, are separated by just 27 points. The outcome of the championships in various categories, including GT3 teams, Pro-Am groups, Am groups, and Fanatec China Cup, remains uncertain. The weekend will see 30 cars competing, featuring both returning series veterans and newcomers.
- Qualifying: (23 September) - 04:05 CET - 03:05 BST - 22:05 EST
- Race 1: (23 September) - 09:35 CET - 08:35 BST - 03:35 EST
- Race 2: (24 September) - 05:00 CET - 04:00 BST - 23:00 EST
GT America - Sebring
The Sebring International Raceway is hosting the penultimate race weekend of the 2023 GT America season. The event features 21 entries across two classes: SRO3 Class and GT4 Class.The challenging Sebring track, known for its bumps and high heat, is expected to play a crucial role in determining the championship standings. Fans can watch the races via livestream coverage on the Motorsport.tv.
- Race 1: (23 September) - 18:40 CET - 17:40 BST - 12:40 EST
- Race 2: (24 September) - 14:30 CET - 13:30 BST - 08:30 EST
TC America - Sebring
The penultimate round of the TC America Powered by Skip Barber series is set to unfold at the challenging Sebring International Raceway. With intense competition across all three classes – TCX, TC, and TCA – the championship battles are as tight as ever. Colin Garrett leads the TCX class with an impressive four wins, closely followed by Lucas Catania. In TC, Clayton Williams and Jeff Ricca continue their season-long duel for supremacy. Meanwhile, the TCA class sees a thrilling championship showdown between Devin Anderson and Spencer Bucknum. Don't miss the action.
- Race 1: (23 September) - 17:05 CET - 16:05 BST - 11:05 EST
- Race 2: (24 September) - 15:35 CET - 14:35 BST - 09:35 EST
GT4 America - Sebring
The Pirelli GT4 America series is gearing up for an action-packed weekend at Sebring International Raceway. With 36 cars spread across the Silver, PRO-AM, and AM Classes, this promises to be a thrilling showdown.
- Race 1: (23 September) - 22:50 CET - 21:50 BST - 16:50 EST
- Race 2: (24 September) - 16:40 CET - 15:40 BST - 10:40 EST
Baltic Touring Car Championship - Riga Grand Finals
The 2023 Baltic Touring Car Championship is nearing its climax with the final race, featuring top drivers from Baltic series and Legends cars competitors from Sweden, Finland, and Latvia. This exciting event will determine the "King of the North" among 22 Legends cars drivers. Some Baltic Touring Car Championship champions are already known, while others, including the highly competitive BMW 325 CUP class, remain undecided. The championships are wide open in various subcategories. The races will unfold over the weekend, with sprint classes on Saturday and endurance races on Sunday. Watch the thrilling finale on Motorsport.tv.
- Saturday: (23 September) - 08:30 CET - 07:30 BST - 02:30 EST
- Sunday: (24 September) - 09:50 CET - 08:50 BST - 03:50 EST
EuroFormula Open - Monza
The Euroformula Open heads into its final stretch with races in Italy at Monza and Mugello. Monza hosts the first race. Noel León leads the championship with five wins but faces competition from teammates Cian Shields and Bryce Aron. Francesco Simonazzi, a local favorite, will race for BVM Racing. CryptoTower Racing Team aims for more podium finishes with drivers Josh Dufek and Charlie Wurz. Levente Révész replaces Jakob Bergmeister in the Motopark team. Vladimir Netušil seeks a Gold Cup hat-trick.
- Qualifying: (23 September) - 09:00 CET - 08:00 BST - 03:00 EST
- Race 1: (23 September) - 12:40 CET - 11:40 BST - 06:40 EST
- Race 2: (24 September) - 10:05 CET - 09:05 BST - 04:05 EST
- Race 3: (24 September) - 17:10 CET - 16:10 BST - 11:10 EST
NASCAR Whelen Euro Series - Oschersleben
The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series returns to Germany for the NASCAR GP Germany, marking the regular season finale at the Motorsport Arena Oschersleben. The circuit will host a NASCAR race for the first time since its opening in 1997, drawing thousands of fans. Motorsport Arena Oschersleben offers a challenging 3.696-km track with 14 tricky corners and ample overtaking opportunities. Gianmarco Ercoli leads the EuroNASCAR PRO championship but faces stiff competition from Lucas Lasserre, Vittorio Ghirelli, and Anthony Kumpen. Notable drivers include US NASCAR star Ryan Vargas and Japanese racer Kenko Miura, adding international flair to the event. Three teams, Marko Stipp Motorsport, Bremotion, and 3F Racing, celebrate their home race. Dominique Schaak, Mario Ercoli, Matthias Hauer, Nick Schneider, and Tobias Dauenhauer are among the German drivers in the competition.
- Qualifying: (23 September) - 09:50 CET - 08:50 BST - 03:50 EST
- EN PRO Race 1: (23 September) - 13:20 CET - 12:20 BST - 07:20 EST
- EN 2 Race 1: (23 September) - 16:45 CET - 15:45 BST - 10:45 EST
- EN 2 Race 2: (24 September) - 10:10 CET - 09:10 BST - 04:10 EST
- EN PRO Race 2: (24 September) - 13:40 CET - 12:40 BST - 07:40 EST
