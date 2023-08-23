Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 26-27 August weekend?

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 26-27 August. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.

SUPER GT - Suzuka

After the breathtaking display at Fuji, SUPER GT is back at Suzuka this weekend. In the previous four races, four different teams secured victories, adding an unpredictable edge to the championship. The rivalry between NDDP Racing and THR Team au TOM'S promises an exciting battle in the overall standings. Meanwhile, the GT300 category remains intensely competitive, with just 10 points separating five teams. As we enter the season's second half, fans are eagerly anticipating another thrilling showcase of racing excellence at Suzuka. The event will be exclusively livestreamed on Motorsport.tv, only to subscribers.

Qualifying : (26 August) - 08:05 CET - 07:05 BST - 02:05 EST

: (26 August) - 08:05 CET - 07:05 BST - 02:05 EST Race: (27 August) - 07:30 CET - 06:30 BST - 01:30 EST

*Not available in: Japan

Stock Car Pro Series - Goiânia II

The Stock Car Pro Series, with nine different winners in races held so far this year, is making its comeback to Goiânia, the host of the season's debut race. With a remarkable nine distinct winners already in this season's races, the competition promises to be intense. Once again, the races will be available for live streaming on Motorsport.tv, featuring coverage in both Portuguese and English.

Qualifying : (26 August) - 16:30 CET - 15:30 BST - 10:30 EST

: (26 August) - 16:30 CET - 15:30 BST - 10:30 EST Race 1-2: (27 August) - 16:30 CET - 15:30 BST - 10:30 EST

European Le Mans Series - 4 Hours of Aragon

After the exciting Le Castellet race where the winner emerged in the final 10 minutes, the European Le Mans Series is heading to Aragon, Spain this weekend. Featuring battles among LMP2, LMP3, and GT cars, the series is set to deliver another thrilling showdown.

Qualifying : (26 August) - 10:10 CET - 09:10 BST - 04:10 EST

: (26 August) - 10:10 CET - 09:10 BST - 04:10 EST Race: (27 August) - 17:40 CET - 16:40 BST - 11:40 EST

*Not available in: Canada, United States

FIA European Truck Racing - Most

After the summer break following the action-packed Nürburgring event, the FIA European Truck Racing Championship is back underway with the fifth round of the season at Autodrom Most.

Michelin Le Mans Cup - Aragon

Get ready for an intense showdown as the Michelin Le Mans Cup heads to Aragon this week! Featuring fierce competition in the LMP3 and GT3 classes, the race on August 25th will be available for FREE and LIVE streaming on Motorsport.tv. Don't miss out on this battle of skill and speed!

Qualifying : (25 August) - 10:15 CET - 09:15 BST - 04:15 EST

: (25 August) - 10:15 CET - 09:15 BST - 04:15 EST Race: (26 August) - 17:20 CET - 16:20 BST - 11:20 EST

NASCAR Whelen Euro Series - Brands Hatch

The NASCAR Whelen Euro Series is back at Autodrom Most for the NASCAR GP Czech Republic. After the break, drivers are ready to compete for vital championship points, promising intense racing. Autodrom Most's unique layout guarantees exciting battles. In EURONASCAR PRO, Gianmarco Ercoli leads, closely followed by Lucas Lasserre and Anthony Kumpen. In EURONASCAR 2, Vladimiros Tziortzis leads, while Thomas Dombrowski shines as the top Rookie Trophy driver. Catch all the action live on Motorsport.tv.

Porsche Carrera Cup Asia - Sepang

It's a good weekend for fans of the Sepang circuit. The closely contested Porsche Carrera Cup Asia will be at the iconic Malaysian circuit this weekend. The races will be broadcast live and free on Motorsport.tv.

Race 1 : (26 August) - 08:50 CET - 07:50 BST - 02:50 EST

: (26 August) - 08:50 CET - 07:50 BST - 02:50 EST Race 2: (27 August) - 04:45 CET - 03:45 BST - 22:45 EST