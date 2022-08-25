Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 27-28 August weekend?

Premium members will have access to two major livestream events: SUPER GT at legendary Suzuka Circuit plus the British Superbike Championship season closer from Cadwell Park. Plus, the European Le Mans Series returns to Barcelona this weekend for the 4 Hours, while major series such as the BMW M2 Cup, DTM (geo-restrictions apply) and TCR Europe will be at the Nurburgring. All these races and more can be watched for free on Motorsport.tv.

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 27-28 August.

SUPER GT - Suzuka 450 km Race

This weekend Suzuka will host one of the most important races of the 2022 SUPER GT season, the Suzuka 450km race. With live expert commentary and onsite analysis from Motorsport.com's own Jamie Klein, Motorsport.tv is the exclusive provider of live coverage of every round in Japan's most competitive racing series season.

Qualifying : (27 August) - 07:50 CET - 06:50 BST - 01:50 EST

: (27 August) - 07:50 CET - 06:50 BST - 01:50 EST Race: (28 August) - 07:15 CET - 06:15 BST - 01:15 EST

*Not available in: Japan

British Superbike Championship - Cadwell Park

The British Superbike Championship has hosted some very enjoyable races over the past few weeks and the battle for the lead, especially at Thruxton, has been epic. The charge for the championship is heating up as the season comes to a close over the British holiday weekend.

Qualifying :(28 August) - 14:00 CET - 13:00 BST - 08:00 EST

:(28 August) - 14:00 CET - 13:00 BST - 08:00 EST Race 1 : (28 August) - 17:15 CET - 16:15 BST - 11:15 EST

: (28 August) - 17:15 CET - 16:15 BST - 11:15 EST Race 2 : (29 August) - 14:00 CET - 13:00 BST - 08:00 EST

: (29 August) - 14:00 CET - 13:00 BST - 08:00 EST Race 3: (29 August) - 15:15 CET - 14:15 BST - 09:15 EST

*Broadcast is available in the following regions: North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

European Le Mans Series - Barcelona

The second part of the season in the European Le Mans Series starts this weekend. The fourth round of the season takes place this weekend in Barcelona and, just like Monza, it will be a race that is both uncertain and exciting.

Qualifying : (27 August) - 15:40 CET - 14:40 BST - 09:40 EST

: (27 August) - 15:40 CET - 14:40 BST - 09:40 EST Race: (28 August) - 11:25 CET - 10:25 BST - 05:25 EST

BMW M2 Cup - Nurburgring

The BMW M2 Cup returns to the Nurburgring this weekend after a short break, and this series of wheel-to-wheel battles will once again be broadcast live on Motorsport.tv. Our advice, don't miss this race!

Race 1 : (27 August) - 11:15 CET - 10:15 BST - 05:15 EST

: (27 August) - 11:15 CET - 10:15 BST - 05:15 EST Race 2: (28 August) - 11:10 CET - 10:10 BST - 05:10 EST

DTM - Nurburgring

The 2022 DTM season will continue this weekend at the Nurburgring, with seven different drivers winning races in the first eight races and fierce battles for victory in every race.

*Broadcast is available in the following countries: Czech Republic, Hungary, Italy, Slovakia, South Korea, Spain, Switzerland.

And the DTM Trophy, the DTM's support series, which is always an enjoyable challenge, will be at the Nurburgring this weekend.

Trophy Race 1 : (27 August) - 15:05 CET - 14:05 BST - 09:05 EST

: (27 August) - 15:05 CET - 14:05 BST - 09:05 EST Trophy Race 2: (28 August) - 15:05 CET - 14:05 BST - 09:05 EST

TCR Europe - Nurburgring

TCR Europe, which includes Audi, Cupra, Honda and Hyundai, will continue this weekend with the Nurburgring races. If you love TCR racing, don't miss this race!

Round 9 : (27 August) - 16:52 CET - 15:52 BST - 10:52 EST

: (27 August) - 16:52 CET - 15:52 BST - 10:52 EST Round 10: (28 August) - 17:42 CET - 16:42 BST - 11:42 EST

Porsche Carrera Cup Asia - Tianjin

If you live in Asia and love Porsche racing, the Porsche Carrera Cupa Asia is the series for you! For those who like to get up early, this race can go well with your breakfast!

Round 3 : (27 August) - 08:50 CET - 07:50 BST - 02:50 EST

: (27 August) - 08:50 CET - 07:50 BST - 02:50 EST Round 4: (28 August) - 08:05 CET - 07:05 BST - 02:05 EST

IAME Euro Series - Genk

The IAME Euro Series provides everything a karting fan could want: up and coming stars, unpredictable races, and incredible sends.

Saturday : (27 August) - 09:45 CET - 08:45 BST - 03:45 EST

: (27 August) - 09:45 CET - 08:45 BST - 03:45 EST Sunday: (28 August) - 10:15 CET - 09:15 BST - 04:15 EST