Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 28-29 October weekend?

An exciting weekend awaits Motorsport.tv followers! The action-packed 2023 Super Formula season in Japan will conclude with a double race at Suzuka, where the championship battle has intensified. Meanwhile, the Stock Car Pro Series heads to Velocitta as it approaches the end of the season, and the Ferrari Finali Mondiali returns to Mugello with a busy schedule. Additionally, IWF IAME 23 will take place in Portimao. All of these races and the extensive program can be enjoyed by Motorsport.tv followers via live broadcasts.

Kemal Şengül
Author Kemal Şengül
Updated
Start Action

Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 28-29 October. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.

Super Formula - Suzuka 

The thrilling 2023 Super Formula season comes to an exciting conclusion this weekend with a double-header at Suzuka. With seven races done and only two to go, Ritomo Miyata leads by just 8 points. Liam Lawson, who has shone in Formula 1 with AlphaTauri, closely trails Miyata, and Tomoki Nojiri remains in the championship hunt. Just like previous races, these Suzuka showdowns will be streamed exclusively on Motorsport.tv, featuring English commentary and available to Motorsport.tv subscribers.

*Not available in: Japan

 

Stock Car Pro Series - Velocitta II

This weekend, the 2023 Stock Car Pro Series season reaches a critical point with the 10th out of 12 rounds taking place at the Velocitta Circuit in Mogi Guaçu, São Paulo, on October 28th and 29th. The penultimate opportunity for drivers to score and contend for the Super Final BRB, scheduled for December 17th at the Interlagos Circuit. Gabriel Casagrande leads the championship with 249 points, followed closely by Rubens Barrichello with 227 points. Thiago Camilo is in third place with 216 points.

  • Qualifying: (28 October) - 17:55 CET - 16:55 BST - 11:55 EST
  • Race 1-2: (29 October) - 16:50 CET - 15:50 BST - 10:50 EST

 

Ferrari Finali Mondiali

After a two-year hiatus, the International Mugello Circuit is set to host the Ferrari Finali Mondiali, marking the 16th occasion the event has been held there. The Mugello Circuit's relationship with the Ferrari Finali Mondiali dates back to its inception in 1993, with the latest edition taking place in 2021. The circuit has not only witnessed thrilling races but has also served as a platform for unveiling new Ferrari cars, like the 488 Challenge Evo in 2019. This year's event at Mugello will run from October 24 to October 30, offering fans the opportunity to witness the excitement. The event will be broadcast live on Motorsport.tv.

 

IWF IAME 23 - Portimao

It's time for IWF IAME 23. The event takes place this week in Portimao, where the young karting stars will compete fiercely for the first chequered flag.

  • Wednesday: (25 October) - 13:20 CET - 12:20 BST - 07:20 EST
  • Thursday: (26 October) - 11:00 CET - 10:00 BST - 05:00 EST
  • Friday: (27 October) - 11:30 CET - 10:30 BST - 05:30 EST
  • Saturday: (28 October) - 11:20 CET - 10:20 BST - 05:20 EST

 

