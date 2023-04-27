Subscribe
Motorsport.tv guide: What's on 28-30 April weekend?

It's another busy weekend at Motorsport.tv! The GT Open, GT Cup Open Europe and EuroFormula Open races in Portimao will be broadcast live, in a Motorsport.tv first. You can also watch the Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland, Porsche Carrera Cup Asia and the FIM Snowcross World Championship in Norway on Motorsport.tv. And finally, the SRO North American series head to New Orleans for GT World Challenge America, GT America, TC America and GT4 America.

Kemal Şengül
By:
Co-author:
Rainier Ehrhardt
Here is a guide to what's on Motorsport.tv for the weekend of 28-30 April. For a detailed list of what's available in your area, please visit the livestream page: Motorsport.tv/livestream.

GT Open - Portimao

New to Motorsport.tv for 2023! Thirty-one full-season entries and 33 cars in Portimão for the season-opener. Expect a great show and close battles in all classes with all races. live on Motorsport.tv.

  • Race 1: (29 April) - 17:15 CET - 16:15 BST - 11:15 EST
  • Race 2: (30 April) - 14:20 CET - 13:20 BST - 08:20 EST

 

GT Cup Open Europe - Portimao

Spring has broken out and it is time to be racing again! The GT Cup Europe, the GT series of GT Sport targeted at pro-am racers, is ready to kick off. Despite a long journey to Portugal for most teams, 17 cars will be in Portimão, and it is known that the number of participants will grow well beyond 20 as from Round 2. The majority of teams that have competed in the last seasons are back for the new season.

  • Race 1: (29 April) - 13:45 CET - 12:45 BST - 07:45 EST
  • Race 2: (30 April) - 15:50 CET - 14:50 BST - 09:50 EST

 

EuroFormula Open - Portimao

After a long winter break, the time has come for the Euroformula Open to start a new season, the tenth under its current denomination and the 16th since GT Sport expanded to the continental level its F.3-based series. 2023 is a year of milestones, as GT Sport Organización celebrates its 25th season of racing activity, which started in 1999 with the Spanish GT series.

  • Race 1: (29 April) - 16:10 CET - 15:10 BST - 10:10 EST
  • Race 2: (30 April) - 11:10 CET - 10:10 BST - 05:10 EST

 

Porsche Carrera Cup Deutschland - Spa-Francorchamps

The 2023 Porsche Carrera Cup Germany will be the 38th season of the famous single-marque series. The season will begin at Spa-Francorchamps on 27 April and the races will be broadcast on Motorsport.tv.

  • Race 1: (28 April) - 15:40 CET - 14:40 BST - 09:40 EST
  • Race 2: (29 April) - 09:15 CET - 08:15 BST - 03:15 EST

 

Porsche Carrera Cup Asia - Sepang

The new season of the Porsche Carrera Cup Asia, which has always been the scene of enjoyable races, will start at the legendary Sepang circuit and the races will be on Motorsport.tv as always.

  • Race 1: (29 April) - 13:00 CET - 12:00 BST - 07:00 EST
  • Race 2: (30 April) - 05:00 CET - 04:00 BST - 23:00 EST

 

GT World Challenge America - New Orleans

The GT World Challenge America season will continue in NOLA. In the first two races, the competition in all classes was breathtaking. This time the drivers have new challenges to contend with and the races will be live on Motorsport.tv.

  • Qualifying: (29 April) - 15:50 CET - 14:50 BST - 09:50 EST
  • Race 1: (29 April) - 21:55 CET - 20:55 BST - 15:55 EST
  • Race 2: (39 April) - 20:30 CET - 19:30 BST - 14:30 EST

 

GT America - New Orleans

With GT3 and GT4 cars sharing the same track, the next round of the GT America season will be held in Nola and the races will be on Motorsport.tv.

  • Race 1: (29 April) - 19:45 CET - 18:45 BST - 13:45 EST
  • Race 2: (30 April) - 16:20 CET - 15:20 BST - 10:20 EST

 

TC America - New Orleans

If you enjoy watching cars like the BMW M2, Honda Civic Typre-R and Mini JCW Pro, then definitely watch TC America.

  • Race 1: (29 April) - 17:00 CET - 16:00 BST - 11:00 EST
  • Race 2: (30 April) - 15:20 CET - 14:20 BST - 09:20 EST

 

GT4 America - New Orleans

The race to be held at NOLA Motorsport Park will be a great challenge. Watch this series with Porsche, Aston Martin, Nissan, Mercedes, BMW and many more brands on Motorsport.tv.

  • Race 1: (29 April) - 23:59 CET - 22:59 BST - 17:59 EST
  • Race 2: (30 April) - 18:20 CET - 17:20 BST - 12:20 EST

 

FIM Snowcross World Championship - Norway

Launched in 2004 and organised every year, the FIM Snowcross World Championship will be in Norway this weekend. You can reach this unique race on ice on Motorsport.tv.

  • Race: (29 April) - 09:00 CET - 08:00 BST - 03:00 EST

*Not available in: Norway

 

